Germany to buy US-made F-35s to replace aging bombers

S&P 500   4,198.65 (-0.13%)
DOW   33,135.09 (+0.58%)
QQQ   320.94 (-1.07%)
AAPL   151.61 (-2.02%)
MSFT   280.09 (+0.01%)
FB   188.27 (+0.35%)
GOOGL   2,535.61 (-2.38%)
AMZN   2,860.05 (-1.73%)
TSLA   771.00 (-3.06%)
NVDA   215.01 (-2.71%)
BABA   79.01 (-8.88%)
NIO   14.76 (-8.15%)
AMD   102.74 (-1.49%)
CGC   5.83 (-4.11%)
MU   70.41 (-3.31%)
GE   92.91 (+0.68%)
T   22.91 (-1.21%)
F   15.87 (-1.06%)
DIS   130.88 (-0.66%)
AMC   13.65 (-4.55%)
PFE   52.11 (+3.66%)
PYPL   98.90 (+2.41%)
BA   175.81 (-0.24%)
S&P 500   4,198.65 (-0.13%)
DOW   33,135.09 (+0.58%)
QQQ   320.94 (-1.07%)
AAPL   151.61 (-2.02%)
MSFT   280.09 (+0.01%)
FB   188.27 (+0.35%)
GOOGL   2,535.61 (-2.38%)
AMZN   2,860.05 (-1.73%)
TSLA   771.00 (-3.06%)
NVDA   215.01 (-2.71%)
BABA   79.01 (-8.88%)
NIO   14.76 (-8.15%)
AMD   102.74 (-1.49%)
CGC   5.83 (-4.11%)
MU   70.41 (-3.31%)
GE   92.91 (+0.68%)
T   22.91 (-1.21%)
F   15.87 (-1.06%)
DIS   130.88 (-0.66%)
AMC   13.65 (-4.55%)
PFE   52.11 (+3.66%)
PYPL   98.90 (+2.41%)
BA   175.81 (-0.24%)
S&P 500   4,198.65 (-0.13%)
DOW   33,135.09 (+0.58%)
QQQ   320.94 (-1.07%)
AAPL   151.61 (-2.02%)
MSFT   280.09 (+0.01%)
FB   188.27 (+0.35%)
GOOGL   2,535.61 (-2.38%)
AMZN   2,860.05 (-1.73%)
TSLA   771.00 (-3.06%)
NVDA   215.01 (-2.71%)
BABA   79.01 (-8.88%)
NIO   14.76 (-8.15%)
AMD   102.74 (-1.49%)
CGC   5.83 (-4.11%)
MU   70.41 (-3.31%)
GE   92.91 (+0.68%)
T   22.91 (-1.21%)
F   15.87 (-1.06%)
DIS   130.88 (-0.66%)
AMC   13.65 (-4.55%)
PFE   52.11 (+3.66%)
PYPL   98.90 (+2.41%)
BA   175.81 (-0.24%)
S&P 500   4,198.65 (-0.13%)
DOW   33,135.09 (+0.58%)
QQQ   320.94 (-1.07%)
AAPL   151.61 (-2.02%)
MSFT   280.09 (+0.01%)
FB   188.27 (+0.35%)
GOOGL   2,535.61 (-2.38%)
AMZN   2,860.05 (-1.73%)
TSLA   771.00 (-3.06%)
NVDA   215.01 (-2.71%)
BABA   79.01 (-8.88%)
NIO   14.76 (-8.15%)
AMD   102.74 (-1.49%)
CGC   5.83 (-4.11%)
MU   70.41 (-3.31%)
GE   92.91 (+0.68%)
T   22.91 (-1.21%)
F   15.87 (-1.06%)
DIS   130.88 (-0.66%)
AMC   13.65 (-4.55%)
PFE   52.11 (+3.66%)
PYPL   98.90 (+2.41%)
BA   175.81 (-0.24%)

Germany to buy US-made F-35s to replace aging bombers

Monday, March 14, 2022 | The Associated Press


FILE -F-35B aircraft pass on a runway after landing at the Akrotiri Royal air forces base near city of Limassol, Cyprus, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Germany announced Monday that it will replace its ageing fleet of Tornado bomber jets with U.S.-made F-35 Lighting II aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias,file)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany said Monday that it will replace some of its aging Tornado bomber jets with U.S.-made F-35A Lightning II aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

Announcing the decision, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said Germany also will upgrade its Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets for electronic warfare — a capability that's also currently fulfilled by the Tornado jets. The Eurofighter will be replaced from 2040 with the Future Combat Air System, or FCAS, that's being jointly developed with France and Spain, she said.

Germany's air force commander, Ingo Gerhartz, said the current war in Ukraine made it necessary to choose Lockheed Martin's F-35s. Previously, the government had considered replacing the Luftwaffe's Tornados with a mix of different U.S. and European-made aircraft.

“There can be only one answer to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's aggression,” said Gerhartz. “Unity in NATO and a credible deterrent. This in particular means there is no alternative but to choose the F-35.”

The German military does not have nuclear weapons of its own, but as part of the system of nuclear deterrence developed during the Cold War it maintained bombers capable of carrying U.S. atomic bombs, some of which are stationed in Germany.

The opposition Left Party criticized the decision to purchase almost three dozen F-35s for Germany's military.

“We reject arming the Bundeswehr with new, nuclear-capable combat jets,” said Ali Al-Dailami, the party's deputy defense spokesman. He warned that equipping German pilots to drop U.S. atomic bombs could “fuel the risk of nuclear war in Europe.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced last month that the country would create a special fund of 100 billion euros ($113 billion) to bolster its armed forces and raise defense spending above 2% of gross domestic product, a measure on which it had long lagged behind other NATO countries on.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lockheed Martin right now?

Before you consider Lockheed Martin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lockheed Martin wasn't on the list.

While Lockheed Martin currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Lockheed Martin (LMT)2.7$444.88+1.3%2.52%19.55Hold$427.09
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.