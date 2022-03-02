S&P 500   4,306.26
DOW   33,294.95
QQQ   341.49
3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt 
A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s 
MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Live updates: Diplomats walk out of UN meetings in protest
Live updates: 5,000 Russian soldiers dead or captured
Stocks fall, oil tops $100 a barrel as Ukraine war rages
S&P 500   4,306.26
DOW   33,294.95
QQQ   341.49
3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt 
A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s 
MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Live updates: Diplomats walk out of UN meetings in protest
Live updates: 5,000 Russian soldiers dead or captured
Stocks fall, oil tops $100 a barrel as Ukraine war rages
S&P 500   4,306.26
DOW   33,294.95
QQQ   341.49
3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt 
A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s 
MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Live updates: Diplomats walk out of UN meetings in protest
Live updates: 5,000 Russian soldiers dead or captured
Stocks fall, oil tops $100 a barrel as Ukraine war rages
S&P 500   4,306.26
DOW   33,294.95
QQQ   341.49
3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt 
A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s 
MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Live updates: Diplomats walk out of UN meetings in protest
Live updates: 5,000 Russian soldiers dead or captured
Stocks fall, oil tops $100 a barrel as Ukraine war rages

Germany to give $720 million to Holocaust survivors globally

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 | Kirsten Grieshaber, Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — The organization that handles claims on behalf of Jews who suffered under the Nazis said Wednesday that Germany has agreed to extend funding by another $720 million (647 million euros) that will be distributed to more than 300 social welfare organizations globally to provide home care and supportive services for frail and vulnerable Holocaust survivors.

“We are proud to announce this significant allocation at a time when these funds are critical, due to the age, poverty and increasing disability of our waning survivor population,” said Gideon Taylor, the president of the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, also referred to as the Claims Conference.

"We know these funds provide vital support during these difficult times,” he added.

The new funds constitute the largest amount ever allocated for the Claims Conference for welfare services in a single year, the organization said in a statement. They estimate that approximately 120,000 impoverished survivors will profit from services paid for by these funds.

In 2021, the Claims Conference distributed $653 million in grants to hundreds of social service agencies worldwide.

The new allocations are distributed to social welfare organizations in regions where significant numbers of survivors live, to ensure vital services, such as home care, medical care, emergency assistance and food are available for Holocaust survivors there.

“Survivors will be supported wherever they live, whether war-torn areas or conflict zones, and no matter the obstacle," said Greg Schneider, the Claims Conference executive vice president. “Whether in the face of the ongoing pandemic, issues of inflation, or threat of war, we are committed to providing home care, food and medicine to elderly poor Holocaust survivors.”

Since 1952, the German government has paid about $90 billion to individuals for suffering and losses resulting from persecution by the Nazis.

With the end of World War II now more than 76 years ago, Holocaust survivors are all elderly, and because many were deprived of proper nutrition when they were young today they suffer from numerous medical issues. In addition, many live isolated lives having lost their families in the war and also have a psychological burden because of their persecution under the Nazis.

Many Holocaust survivors came out of the war with nothing and are still impoverished today.


7 ESG Stocks that are Leading the Way to a Better World

It's becoming increasingly popular for investors to "vote their values." One way they do this is by investing in companies that make a demonstrable effort to improve the world. This is creating a category of stocks known as ESG stocks.

ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance and it covers a broad range of issues. The environmental component is relatively straightforward. This analyzes and measures how companies address issues such as carbon emissions, deforestation, and green energy initiatives including sustainability efforts built into their supply chain.

The social component covers issues such as an organization's commitment to issues like the gender pay gap and diversity but also areas such as data security, sexual harassment policies, and fair labor practices. The governance component touches on areas like diversity within the corporate board of directors and executive pay.

The focus of this presentation is to give you seven companies that are giving more than just lip service to ESG initiatives. One of the criteria used in selecting the stocks in this presentation was the company's Net Impact Ratio. This is calculated from data produced by the Upright Project's Net Impact Model.

The Net Impact Model is a mathematical model of the economy that produces continuously updated estimates of the net impact of companies by means of an information integration algorithm.  MarketBeat captures key insights and presents them under the "Sustainability" tab on the company's profile page.



View the "7 ESG Stocks that are Leading the Way to a Better World".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.