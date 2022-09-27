Germany to keep 2 of its 3 nuclear plants running into April

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's Economy and Energy Minister says the country will keep two of its remaining three nuclear power plants running until April to help prevent a potential energy shortage in the coming months.

Tuesday's announcement officially, albeit temporarily, reverses Germany’s long-held plan of shutting down its remaining nuclear plants by the end of the year.

Economy and Energy Minister Robert Habeck said the two reactors — Isar 2 in Bavaria and Neckarwestheim north of Stuttgart — would continue until mid-April.

Earlier this month, officials had said Germany would stick to its plan of shutting down remaining nuclear plants this year but keep the option of reactivating two of them in case of an energy shortage.

Like other European countries, Germany is scrambling to ensure the lights stay on and homes stay warm this winter despite the reduction in natural gas flows from Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

View the "7 Railroad Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Chugging Along".