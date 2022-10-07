Germany wants climate losses put on agenda at UN talks

SALE EXTENDED
MarketBeat All Access
Start your 30-day free trial,
then continue your subscription for 50% off.
TODAY ONLY!
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,642.55 (-2.72%)
DOW   29,318.48 (-2.03%)
QQQ   268.56 (-4.00%)
AAPL   140.05 (-3.70%)
MSFT   233.79 (-5.27%)
META   133.21 (-4.21%)
GOOGL   98.53 (-2.85%)
AMZN   114.31 (-4.98%)
TSLA   222.41 (-6.60%)
NVDA   120.46 (-8.26%)
NIO   13.75 (-6.91%)
BABA   81.42 (-3.44%)
AMD   58.40 (-13.93%)
T   14.97 (-2.28%)
MU   52.90 (-3.15%)
CGC   2.81 (-25.07%)
F   12.22 (-1.13%)
GE   64.57 (-2.49%)
DIS   97.18 (-2.86%)
AMC   6.53 (-8.29%)
PYPL   90.16 (-4.51%)
PFE   42.22 (-2.02%)
NFLX   225.33 (-6.12%)
S&P 500   3,642.55 (-2.72%)
DOW   29,318.48 (-2.03%)
QQQ   268.56 (-4.00%)
AAPL   140.05 (-3.70%)
MSFT   233.79 (-5.27%)
META   133.21 (-4.21%)
GOOGL   98.53 (-2.85%)
AMZN   114.31 (-4.98%)
TSLA   222.41 (-6.60%)
NVDA   120.46 (-8.26%)
NIO   13.75 (-6.91%)
BABA   81.42 (-3.44%)
AMD   58.40 (-13.93%)
T   14.97 (-2.28%)
MU   52.90 (-3.15%)
CGC   2.81 (-25.07%)
F   12.22 (-1.13%)
GE   64.57 (-2.49%)
DIS   97.18 (-2.86%)
AMC   6.53 (-8.29%)
PYPL   90.16 (-4.51%)
PFE   42.22 (-2.02%)
NFLX   225.33 (-6.12%)
S&P 500   3,642.55 (-2.72%)
DOW   29,318.48 (-2.03%)
QQQ   268.56 (-4.00%)
AAPL   140.05 (-3.70%)
MSFT   233.79 (-5.27%)
META   133.21 (-4.21%)
GOOGL   98.53 (-2.85%)
AMZN   114.31 (-4.98%)
TSLA   222.41 (-6.60%)
NVDA   120.46 (-8.26%)
NIO   13.75 (-6.91%)
BABA   81.42 (-3.44%)
AMD   58.40 (-13.93%)
T   14.97 (-2.28%)
MU   52.90 (-3.15%)
CGC   2.81 (-25.07%)
F   12.22 (-1.13%)
GE   64.57 (-2.49%)
DIS   97.18 (-2.86%)
AMC   6.53 (-8.29%)
PYPL   90.16 (-4.51%)
PFE   42.22 (-2.02%)
NFLX   225.33 (-6.12%)
S&P 500   3,642.55 (-2.72%)
DOW   29,318.48 (-2.03%)
QQQ   268.56 (-4.00%)
AAPL   140.05 (-3.70%)
MSFT   233.79 (-5.27%)
META   133.21 (-4.21%)
GOOGL   98.53 (-2.85%)
AMZN   114.31 (-4.98%)
TSLA   222.41 (-6.60%)
NVDA   120.46 (-8.26%)
NIO   13.75 (-6.91%)
BABA   81.42 (-3.44%)
AMD   58.40 (-13.93%)
T   14.97 (-2.28%)
MU   52.90 (-3.15%)
CGC   2.81 (-25.07%)
F   12.22 (-1.13%)
GE   64.57 (-2.49%)
DIS   97.18 (-2.86%)
AMC   6.53 (-8.29%)
PYPL   90.16 (-4.51%)
PFE   42.22 (-2.02%)
NFLX   225.33 (-6.12%)

Germany wants climate losses put on agenda at UN talks

Fri., October 7, 2022 | The Associated Press

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, right, and her counterpart from Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari address the media after a meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany wants the huge economic damage resulting from global warming to be discussed at this year's United Nations climate talks, Germany's foreign minister said Friday.

Vulnerable countries have long demanded that big polluters be held accountable for the effects that their greenhouse gas emissions are having around the world, including the destruction caused by extreme weather and sea level rise resulting from rising global temperatures.

But rich nations that account for the majority of planet-warming emissions since the start of the industrial era have largely opposed efforts to formally debate the ‘loss and damage’ issue for fear they might have to pay climate reparations.

Last year's U.N. climate talks in Glasgow failed to reach agreement on establishing a special fund for loss and damage.

Speaking after a meeting with her counterpart from Pakistan, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the recent devastating floods in the South Asian nation had shown “what dramatic consequences the climate crisis is having in all regions.”

“As one of the hardest-hit countries worldwide, Pakistan is paying a high price for global CO2 emissions,” Baerbock, a member of the environmentalist Greens party, told reporters in Berlin.

“That's why Germany will work toward a fair sharing of the costs at the COP27 in Egypt, putting the question of climate adaptation, but in particular also the question of loss and damage, on the agenda,” she said.

Germany's climate envoy, former Greenpeace chief Jennifer Morgan, and Chile’s environment minister, Maisa Rojas, have been tasked with finding common ground among nations ahead of the U.N. climate talks next month in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Germany is also giving Pakistan a further 10 million euros in flood aid, taking its total commitment to 60 million euros, Baerbock said.


Pakistan's foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said the “biblical floods” had affected 33 million people and at one point a third of the country was underwater. Many roads, hospitals and farms in Pakistan were destroyed.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Friday that Pakistan was “on the verge of a public health disaster" due to the risk of diseases such as cholera, malaria and dengue fever, while malnutrition also was spiking after the floods.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment.

7 Agricultural Stocks to Buy to Keep Your Portfolio Well Fed

The agriculture sector is an evergreen sector of the economy. The world will always need food, and the companies in this sector help ensure the world is fed. In fact, agriculture stocks are typically considered to be in the same category as consumer staples because demand remains constant no matter what is happening in the broader economy.

This is also a diverse sector. And that can get confusing for investors. Investors can buy into pure-play companies that make fertilizer and pesticides. You can choose to look at companies such as Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) that supply the equipment that many farms use.

And as interest in sustainable agriculture is growing, so is this sub-sector which creates another path for investors, particularly those who are focused on ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) concerns.

This presentation highlights seven agricultural stocks that offer investors different ways to play the sector.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

Kirk McDonald shares three stocks from different industries with different market caps and explains why each is a holding in his portfolio.

Listen Now to 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.