Germany wants to ease visa application for Indian IT workers

Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
Claim Your Discount
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
×
S&P 500   3,970.04
DOW   32,816.92
QQQ   291.85
Pipeline debate at center of California carbon capture plans
Traders Rave: This Is The Best Play For Options! (Ad)pixel
Buffett touts benefits of buybacks in his shareholder letter
Mexican states in hot competition over possible Tesla plant
Traders Rave: This Is The Best Play For Options! (Ad)pixel
G-20 meeting in India ends without consensus on Ukraine war
EU slaps sanctions on top Russia officials, banks, trade
Traders Rave: This Is The Best Play For Options! (Ad)pixel
Refugee-averse Japan welcomes Ukrainians after Russia war
Ukraine: Zelenskyy seeks more sanctions, fighting grinds on
S&P 500   3,970.04
DOW   32,816.92
QQQ   291.85
Pipeline debate at center of California carbon capture plans
Traders Rave: This Is The Best Play For Options! (Ad)pixel
Buffett touts benefits of buybacks in his shareholder letter
Mexican states in hot competition over possible Tesla plant
Traders Rave: This Is The Best Play For Options! (Ad)pixel
G-20 meeting in India ends without consensus on Ukraine war
EU slaps sanctions on top Russia officials, banks, trade
Traders Rave: This Is The Best Play For Options! (Ad)pixel
Refugee-averse Japan welcomes Ukrainians after Russia war
Ukraine: Zelenskyy seeks more sanctions, fighting grinds on
S&P 500   3,970.04
DOW   32,816.92
QQQ   291.85
Pipeline debate at center of California carbon capture plans
Traders Rave: This Is The Best Play For Options! (Ad)pixel
Buffett touts benefits of buybacks in his shareholder letter
Mexican states in hot competition over possible Tesla plant
Traders Rave: This Is The Best Play For Options! (Ad)pixel
G-20 meeting in India ends without consensus on Ukraine war
EU slaps sanctions on top Russia officials, banks, trade
Traders Rave: This Is The Best Play For Options! (Ad)pixel
Refugee-averse Japan welcomes Ukrainians after Russia war
Ukraine: Zelenskyy seeks more sanctions, fighting grinds on
S&P 500   3,970.04
DOW   32,816.92
QQQ   291.85
Pipeline debate at center of California carbon capture plans
Traders Rave: This Is The Best Play For Options! (Ad)pixel
Buffett touts benefits of buybacks in his shareholder letter
Mexican states in hot competition over possible Tesla plant
Traders Rave: This Is The Best Play For Options! (Ad)pixel
G-20 meeting in India ends without consensus on Ukraine war
EU slaps sanctions on top Russia officials, banks, trade
Traders Rave: This Is The Best Play For Options! (Ad)pixel
Refugee-averse Japan welcomes Ukrainians after Russia war
Ukraine: Zelenskyy seeks more sanctions, fighting grinds on

Germany wants to ease visa application for Indian IT workers

Sun., February 26, 2023 | The Associated Press

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during latter's ceremonial reception at the Indian presidential palace in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday that his government wants to make it easier for information technology experts from India to obtain work visas in Germany as the country struggles with a shortage of skilled labor.

Scholz said improving the legal framework so Germany becomes more attractive for software developers and those with IT development skills is a priority for his government this year.

“We want to make the issuing of visas easier,” he told reporters during a visit to India's high-tech hub of Bengaluru.

“Aside from the legal modernization we want to modernize the entire bureaucratic process as well,” Scholz said.

Asked about workers who don't speak the language when they come to Germany, he said it should not be seen as a hurdle if people arrive in the country speaking English first and then acquire German later on.

Scholz was speaking on the second day of his trip to India, after meeting Saturday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the fallout from the war in Ukraine.

The German leader last year invited Modi to attend a summit of the Group of Seven leading industrial nations he hosted in Bavaria, and said he favors India joining this year's meeting in Japan, too.

Should you invest $1,000 in RLI right now?

Before you consider RLI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RLI wasn't on the list.

While RLI currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for March 2023. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link below to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover

Recent Videos

Safe Harbor Stocks for a Stormy Market
Safe Harbor Stocks for a Stormy Market
AMD Earnings are Good, Time to Buy?
AMD Earnings are Good, Time to Buy?
Opportunity Strikes for these High-Yield Values
Opportunity Strikes for these High-Yield Values
Are you Cashing in on AI Stocks?
Are you Cashing in on AI Stocks?

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: