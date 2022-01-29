S&P 500   4,431.85
DOW   34,725.47
QQQ   351.80
3 Strong Sector ETFs to Consider Buying Now
Ukraine crisis updates: What to know amid the fears of war
FAA clears Verizon and AT&T to turn on more 5G cell towers
Stocks end a turbulent week with biggest gains of the year
MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/24 – 1/28
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Ohio lured Intel's chip plant with $2B incentive package
S&P 500   4,431.85
DOW   34,725.47
QQQ   351.80
3 Strong Sector ETFs to Consider Buying Now
Ukraine crisis updates: What to know amid the fears of war
FAA clears Verizon and AT&T to turn on more 5G cell towers
Stocks end a turbulent week with biggest gains of the year
MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/24 – 1/28
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Ohio lured Intel's chip plant with $2B incentive package
S&P 500   4,431.85
DOW   34,725.47
QQQ   351.80
3 Strong Sector ETFs to Consider Buying Now
Ukraine crisis updates: What to know amid the fears of war
FAA clears Verizon and AT&T to turn on more 5G cell towers
Stocks end a turbulent week with biggest gains of the year
MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/24 – 1/28
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Ohio lured Intel's chip plant with $2B incentive package
S&P 500   4,431.85
DOW   34,725.47
QQQ   351.80
3 Strong Sector ETFs to Consider Buying Now
Ukraine crisis updates: What to know amid the fears of war
FAA clears Verizon and AT&T to turn on more 5G cell towers
Stocks end a turbulent week with biggest gains of the year
MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/24 – 1/28
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Ohio lured Intel's chip plant with $2B incentive package

Germany's climate-focused Greens elect new leadership duo

Saturday, January 29, 2022 | The Associated Press


Omid Nouripour, new elected designated party co-chairman, delivers a speech during a virtual party convention of the German Green party (Buendnis 90/Die Gruenen) in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Germany's Greens elected a new leadership team Saturday, a team that vowed to continue fighting for the party's core issues as it adjusts to its role in Germany's new governing coalition. Omid Nouripour and Ricarda Lang will serve as the party's co-leaders. Word in the background reads: 'Future'. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

VIENNA (AP) — Germany’s Greens party elected a new leadership team Saturday that vowed to continue fighting for the party’s core issues, especially combating climate change, as it adjusts to its role in Germany’s new governing coalition.

Omid Nouripour, 46, and Ricarda Lang, 28, will serve as the party’s co-leaders. They are replacing Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck, who had led the party since 2018 but have both taken ministerial posts in Germany’s new government. Baerbock is the country's new foreign minister while Habeck is a vice chancellor and minister for economics and climate.

In December, the three-party coalition between the center-left Social Democrats, the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats took office under Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The government marks a new era after 16 years of Angela Merkel’s leadership, and the Greens' first time in government since 2005.

The Greens traditionally have two leaders on the national level, one woman and one man. Lang ran unopposed while Nouripour had two challengers but won easily.

Nouripour, who was born in Iran and immigrated to Germany at 13, is a veteran Greens politician who has served in the Bundestag since 2006. He was previously a member of the party’s national board and also served as its foreign policy spokesman.

Lang, at 28, is the youngest-ever Greens leader. Elected to the Bundestag in September, Lang got her start in the party’s youth wing and served as its spokeswoman on women’s issues. She is seen as a representative of the left wing of the party.

The two politicians face the challenge of following in the footsteps of Baerbock and Habeck, who are popular in the party and widely credited with broadening the Greens’ voter base in recent years. They also need to shape the Greens to operate as part of the ruling coalition, instead of in opposition.

Both nodded to those challenges in their speeches.

Baerbock, Habeck and other Greens leaders “need our solidarity,” Nouripour said, “but they also need a smart and self-confident party” to help them develop their plans even further.

Lang encouraged party members to see the compromises of governing as an opportunity: “Governing isn’t a punishment, it’s a huge chance,” she said.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.


7 Precious Metals Stocks That Will Offset the Effects of Inflation

There’s no getting around it. Inflation is going to be an unwelcome guest at our holiday gatherings this year. Estimates say this will be the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner in years. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 6.2% in October. That was the biggest surge in 30 years.

But the latest inflation data only confirmed what investors already knew. At least the ones that put gas in their cars or buy groceries. And yet, Washington continues to advocate even more spending. The latest “skinny” infrastructure bill will still pump over $1 trillion (that’s trillion with a “T”) into the economy. Even economists who would usually be favorably disposed to the current administration acknowledge that this will only cause inflation to increase.

That means it’s a good time to consider investing in precious metals which are considered to be safe-haven assets and a hedge against inflation. But that’s not the only reason to consider precious metals. You can also get some nice growth. Gold, for example, is up more than 300% in the past 15 years. And we would certainly advocate that you consider owning a bit of physical metals if you can.

However, buying precious metals stocks gives you exposure to many mining companies. As the spot price for the metals rises, it becomes more profitable for these companies to run their mining operations.

View the "7 Precious Metals Stocks That Will Offset the Effects of Inflation".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.