Germany's record contraction in Q2 slightly less than feared

German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes her mask off as she arrives with French President Emmanuel Macron for a press conference at the Fort de Bregancon, southern France, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. The leaders of Germany and France are meeting Thursday at a Mediterranean retreat for talks on how to resuscitate Europe's economy without causing a new virus crisis, and on a growing number of global hot spots. (Christophe Simon/Pool Photo via AP)
BERLIN (AP) — The German economy, Europe's biggest, shrank by slightly less than originally estimated during the second quarter, the country's official statistics agency said Tuesday — though the 9.7% drop was still easily the worst on record.
The Federal Statistical Office revised the quarter-on-quarter contraction from the 10.1% it initially reported at the end of July.
Despite the revision, it remained by far the steepest drop in the 50 years that quarterly GDP figures have been recorded — easily beating a 4.7% decline in the first quarter of 2009, during the global financial crisis.
The German decline was one of the less drastic second-quarter contractions among Europe's major economies during the wide-ranging coronavirus lockdowns in the spring. France, Italy, Spain and Britain all saw double-digit drops.
The crisis has derailed the German government’s dedication to keeping its budget balanced, long a point of pride. After years in the black, it is borrowing billions to finance rescue and stimulus packages and cover an expected shortfall in tax revenue.
The statistics office also said Tuesday that German authorities spent 51.6 billion euros ($60.9 billion) more than they took in in the first half of the year. That resulted in a budget deficit equivalent to 3.2% of the country's annual GDP, compared with a surplus of 2.7% a year earlier.
The agency cautioned that “only limited conclusions” can be drawn from that figure for Germany's full-year performance.
A separate survey showed a fourth consecutive monthly increase in business confidence as the economy builds momentum. Germany has been gradually relaxing restrictions imposed because of the pandemic for the past four months, though a significant upturn in new infections has caused increasing concern in recent weeks.
The Ifo institute said its confidence index rose to 92.6 points in August from 90.4 in July — a slightly better showing than the 92.2 economists predicted. Managers' assessment of both their current situation and the outlook for the next six months improved, though the improvement in the outlook was relatively small. Ifo's index is based on survey responses from about 9,000 companies.
6 Stocks That Will Benefit From a Dovish Federal Reserve
The quaint correction that was labeled the “tech wreck” of 2018 seems like a distant memory to investors. What also seems like a distant memory is any thought of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates.
At the end of 2018, the Federal Reserve had raised its benchmark federal funds rate. With the trade dispute with China dragging on, there was increasing pressure on the Fed to lower interest rates. When interest rates are lower, stocks will generally rise as investors have no other option for growth.
In July 2019, the doves got their wish. But in a move that now seems to be a “what did they know move”, the Fed dropped rates again in October. The market soared to record highs in January and early February. Since mid-February however, the market has fallen dramatically, and the Fed juiced the market one more time by cutting rates down to levels not seen since the financial crisis.
None of us know for sure when the U.S. economy will be opened up. And while stocks are still a good investment, not every stock is a smart investment at this time. But some stocks perform well when interest rates are falling and that’s why we’ve prepared this presentation.
These six stocks stand to benefit from both low-interest rates and the unique economic conditions being brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.
View the "6 Stocks That Will Benefit From a Dovish Federal Reserve".