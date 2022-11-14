Germany's Scholz: Asia-Pacific 'far more than just China'

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a visit to Singapore on Monday that his country wants to strengthen its economic ties with the Asia-Pacific region, emphasizing that it is “far more than just China."

Scholz was in Singapore on the second leg of an Asian trip that started in Vietnam and also will take him to the summit in Bali, Indonesia, of the Group of 20 global powers. The journey follows a visit to Beijing earlier this month and comes as Germany grapples with its future trade and political relationship with China.

“Of course China remains an important business and trade partner,” Scholz said in a speech to the Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business. But, he said, “the Asia-Pacific region encompasses far more than just China."

“My message is that Germany is very interested in strengthening its economic connections with your region,” he said.

Chinese investments in Germany have been in focus in recent weeks as officials seek to balance strong business relations with a desire to avoid repeating mistakes made with Russia, which once supplied more than half of Germany’s natural gas and now supplies none.

Scholz is encouraging German companies to diversify but is not discouraging business with China.

He said Monday that Germany's political and economic position must reflect the fact that today's China is very different from the China of five or 10 years ago, and that Germany's political and economic position must reflect that. A new national security strategy will emphasize “reducing risky one-sided dependencies regarding certain raw materials or critical technology,” he added.

But Scholz said that “diversification does not mean uncoupling."

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away. But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the Stocks Here .