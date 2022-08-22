QQQ   314.72 (-2.52%)
AAPL   168.21 (-1.93%)
MSFT   278.24 (-2.76%)
META   162.64 (-3.17%)
GOOGL   114.27 (-2.51%)
AMZN   133.30 (-3.57%)
TSLA   865.80 (-2.72%)
NVDA   171.00 (-4.20%)
NIO   19.02 (-0.16%)
BABA   89.79 (+0.18%)
AMD   92.90 (-3.18%)
T   18.12 (-1.68%)
MU   58.40 (-3.49%)
CGC   3.29 (-13.87%)
F   15.13 (-4.72%)
GE   74.52 (-4.12%)
DIS   115.88 (-3.55%)
AMC   10.97 (-39.12%)
PYPL   93.34 (-3.33%)
PFE   49.01 (-0.28%)
NFLX   225.20 (-6.62%)
QQQ   314.72 (-2.52%)
AAPL   168.21 (-1.93%)
MSFT   278.24 (-2.76%)
META   162.64 (-3.17%)
GOOGL   114.27 (-2.51%)
AMZN   133.30 (-3.57%)
TSLA   865.80 (-2.72%)
NVDA   171.00 (-4.20%)
NIO   19.02 (-0.16%)
BABA   89.79 (+0.18%)
AMD   92.90 (-3.18%)
T   18.12 (-1.68%)
MU   58.40 (-3.49%)
CGC   3.29 (-13.87%)
F   15.13 (-4.72%)
GE   74.52 (-4.12%)
DIS   115.88 (-3.55%)
AMC   10.97 (-39.12%)
PYPL   93.34 (-3.33%)
PFE   49.01 (-0.28%)
NFLX   225.20 (-6.62%)
QQQ   314.72 (-2.52%)
AAPL   168.21 (-1.93%)
MSFT   278.24 (-2.76%)
META   162.64 (-3.17%)
GOOGL   114.27 (-2.51%)
AMZN   133.30 (-3.57%)
TSLA   865.80 (-2.72%)
NVDA   171.00 (-4.20%)
NIO   19.02 (-0.16%)
BABA   89.79 (+0.18%)
AMD   92.90 (-3.18%)
T   18.12 (-1.68%)
MU   58.40 (-3.49%)
CGC   3.29 (-13.87%)
F   15.13 (-4.72%)
GE   74.52 (-4.12%)
DIS   115.88 (-3.55%)
AMC   10.97 (-39.12%)
PYPL   93.34 (-3.33%)
PFE   49.01 (-0.28%)
NFLX   225.20 (-6.62%)
QQQ   314.72 (-2.52%)
AAPL   168.21 (-1.93%)
MSFT   278.24 (-2.76%)
META   162.64 (-3.17%)
GOOGL   114.27 (-2.51%)
AMZN   133.30 (-3.57%)
TSLA   865.80 (-2.72%)
NVDA   171.00 (-4.20%)
NIO   19.02 (-0.16%)
BABA   89.79 (+0.18%)
AMD   92.90 (-3.18%)
T   18.12 (-1.68%)
MU   58.40 (-3.49%)
CGC   3.29 (-13.87%)
F   15.13 (-4.72%)
GE   74.52 (-4.12%)
DIS   115.88 (-3.55%)
AMC   10.97 (-39.12%)
PYPL   93.34 (-3.33%)
PFE   49.01 (-0.28%)
NFLX   225.20 (-6.62%)

Germany's Scholz in Canada to diversify energy supply

Mon., August 22, 2022 | Rob Gillies, Associated Press


Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz chat prior to a meeting in Montreal on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — German leader Olaf Scholz said Monday he's working as fast as he can to reduce Germany's dependence on Russia for energy, but Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a business case would be needed to send gas from Canada to Europe.

Scholz, who took over from Angela Merkel late last year, is in Canada this week and will sign a deal with Trudeau to supply clean hydrogen to Germany.

“Canada plays a really, really central role for the development of green hydrogen,” Scholz said. “That’s why we are very glad to be able to expand our cooperation in this area on this occasion too.”

He said Germany would like to be a partner of Canada in the future export of green hydrogen, but in the meantime natural gas will be needed. Trudeau, however, played down the likelihood of direct gas exports to Germany due to logistical constraints and costs. Trudeau said it would need to make business sense.

“There are a number of potential projects that are in the books for which there has never been a strong business case,” Trudeau said. “It needs to make sense for Germany to important LNG from the east coast.”

Scholz thanked Canada for allowing the export, despite sanctions on Moscow, of a refurbished turbine that Russia said it needed to continue providing natural gas to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. The fact Russia has yet to request the needed turbine, which is currently in Germany, showed the Russian claims about technical issues hampering gas supplies to Russia were a ruse, he said.

“Russia is no longer a reliable business partner,” Scholz said. “It has reduced gas deliveries everywhere in Europe, always referring to technical reasons that never existed. And that’s why it’s important not to walk into (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s trap.”

Russia's Gazprom reduced gas deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany by 60% in June. The state-owned gas company cited alleged technical problems involving the turbine that partner Siemens Energy sent to Canada for overhaul and couldn’t be returned because of sanctions imposed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.


The pipeline will also shut down for three days of maintenance at the end of this month, Gazprom announced last week, raising economic pressure on Germany and other European countries that depend on the fuel to power industry, generate electricity and heat homes.

Scholz said Russia is trying to split allies who support Ukraine and this should never succeed.

Natural gas prices have surged as Russia has reduced or cut off natural gas flows to a dozen European Union countries, fueling inflation and raising the risk that Europe could plunge into recession. Germans have been urged to cut gas use now so the country will have enough for the winter ahead.

Scholz said Germany is building a lot of ports and pipelines on the northern shores of Germany and many other places to allow for LNG imports.

“We are working hard to become independent of this gas supply and we are doing a lot of investments to make it happen and we are doing it as fast as every possible. Never has such an infrastructure been built in Germany in that a short time,” Scholz said.

____

Associated Press writer Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed to this report.

Should you invest $1,000 in ON Semiconductor right now?

Before you consider ON Semiconductor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ON Semiconductor wasn't on the list.

While ON Semiconductor currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

David McNatt discusses ESG investing and offers ways to avoid pitfalls and to understand exactly what kinds of companies you are buying.

Listen Now to ESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.