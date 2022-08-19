Germany's Scholz questioned over handling of tax scam





















BERLIN (AP) — German leader Olaf Scholz has denied intervening on behalf of a private bank embroiled in a tax evasion scam when he was mayor of the northern city of Hamburg, allegations that have dogged him since before he took office as chancellor last year.

Testifying Friday before a parliamentary hearing of Hamburg's state assembly, Scholz insisted that the meetings he held in 2016 and 2017 with a representative of the private bank M.M. Warburg were above board. At the time the bank had been ordered to repay millions of euros (dollars) in tax refunds it had wrongly claimed for share trades.

Soon after the meetings, Hamburg officials dropped demands for Warburg to repay 47 million euros.

“There was no political intervention whatsoever,” Scholz told state lawmakers during the hearing, which lasted more than three hours.

Scholz, who became Germany's federal finance minister in 2018, had previously stated that he didn't remember details of the meetings, drawing criticism and incredulity from political opponents.

Friedrich Merz of the center-right Christian Democrats told the business daily Handelsblatt on Friday that when a big bank faces a large tax demand from the city and wants to meet with the mayor "then you don't forget what was said during the conversation.”

Dozens of bankers are being investigated in connection with cum-ex share transactions that are said to have cost the German government billions of euros.

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates".