Germany's Scholz questioned over handling of tax scam

S&P 500   4,229.95 (-1.26%)
DOW   33,720.32 (-0.82%)
QQQ   322.92 (-1.93%)
AAPL   171.48 (-1.53%)
MSFT   286.10 (-1.40%)
META   168.03 (-3.80%)
GOOGL   117.28 (-2.40%)
AMZN   138.32 (-2.80%)
TSLA   890.06 (-2.04%)
NVDA   178.75 (-4.78%)
NIO   19.06 (-4.27%)
BABA   89.64 (-1.21%)
AMD   95.94 (-4.48%)
T   18.38 (-0.27%)
MU   60.44 (-4.03%)
CGC   3.76 (-1.31%)
F   15.87 (-1.73%)
GE   77.92 (-1.63%)
DIS   120.02 (-2.16%)
AMC   17.69 (-8.29%)
PYPL   96.66 (-3.20%)
PFE   49.10 (+1.07%)
NFLX   240.21 (-2.02%)
S&P 500   4,229.95 (-1.26%)
DOW   33,720.32 (-0.82%)
QQQ   322.92 (-1.93%)
AAPL   171.48 (-1.53%)
MSFT   286.10 (-1.40%)
META   168.03 (-3.80%)
GOOGL   117.28 (-2.40%)
AMZN   138.32 (-2.80%)
TSLA   890.06 (-2.04%)
NVDA   178.75 (-4.78%)
NIO   19.06 (-4.27%)
BABA   89.64 (-1.21%)
AMD   95.94 (-4.48%)
T   18.38 (-0.27%)
MU   60.44 (-4.03%)
CGC   3.76 (-1.31%)
F   15.87 (-1.73%)
GE   77.92 (-1.63%)
DIS   120.02 (-2.16%)
AMC   17.69 (-8.29%)
PYPL   96.66 (-3.20%)
PFE   49.10 (+1.07%)
NFLX   240.21 (-2.02%)
S&P 500   4,229.95 (-1.26%)
DOW   33,720.32 (-0.82%)
QQQ   322.92 (-1.93%)
AAPL   171.48 (-1.53%)
MSFT   286.10 (-1.40%)
META   168.03 (-3.80%)
GOOGL   117.28 (-2.40%)
AMZN   138.32 (-2.80%)
TSLA   890.06 (-2.04%)
NVDA   178.75 (-4.78%)
NIO   19.06 (-4.27%)
BABA   89.64 (-1.21%)
AMD   95.94 (-4.48%)
T   18.38 (-0.27%)
MU   60.44 (-4.03%)
CGC   3.76 (-1.31%)
F   15.87 (-1.73%)
GE   77.92 (-1.63%)
DIS   120.02 (-2.16%)
AMC   17.69 (-8.29%)
PYPL   96.66 (-3.20%)
PFE   49.10 (+1.07%)
NFLX   240.21 (-2.02%)
S&P 500   4,229.95 (-1.26%)
DOW   33,720.32 (-0.82%)
QQQ   322.92 (-1.93%)
AAPL   171.48 (-1.53%)
MSFT   286.10 (-1.40%)
META   168.03 (-3.80%)
GOOGL   117.28 (-2.40%)
AMZN   138.32 (-2.80%)
TSLA   890.06 (-2.04%)
NVDA   178.75 (-4.78%)
NIO   19.06 (-4.27%)
BABA   89.64 (-1.21%)
AMD   95.94 (-4.48%)
T   18.38 (-0.27%)
MU   60.44 (-4.03%)
CGC   3.76 (-1.31%)
F   15.87 (-1.73%)
GE   77.92 (-1.63%)
DIS   120.02 (-2.16%)
AMC   17.69 (-8.29%)
PYPL   96.66 (-3.20%)
PFE   49.10 (+1.07%)
NFLX   240.21 (-2.02%)

Germany's Scholz questioned over handling of tax scam

Fri., August 19, 2022 | The Associated Press


German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives for a meeting of a parliamentary investigation committee in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is due to appear Friday before a parliamentary panel in the northern state of Hamburg to answer lawmakers’ questions regarding what he knew about a tax evasion scam when he was mayor of the city. (Christian Charisius/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — German leader Olaf Scholz has denied intervening on behalf of a private bank embroiled in a tax evasion scam when he was mayor of the northern city of Hamburg, allegations that have dogged him since before he took office as chancellor last year.

Testifying Friday before a parliamentary hearing of Hamburg's state assembly, Scholz insisted that the meetings he held in 2016 and 2017 with a representative of the private bank M.M. Warburg were above board. At the time the bank had been ordered to repay millions of euros (dollars) in tax refunds it had wrongly claimed for share trades.

Soon after the meetings, Hamburg officials dropped demands for Warburg to repay 47 million euros.

“There was no political intervention whatsoever,” Scholz told state lawmakers during the hearing, which lasted more than three hours.

Scholz, who became Germany's federal finance minister in 2018, had previously stated that he didn't remember details of the meetings, drawing criticism and incredulity from political opponents.

Friedrich Merz of the center-right Christian Democrats told the business daily Handelsblatt on Friday that when a big bank faces a large tax demand from the city and wants to meet with the mayor "then you don't forget what was said during the conversation.”

Dozens of bankers are being investigated in connection with cum-ex share transactions that are said to have cost the German government billions of euros.

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

David McNatt discusses ESG investing and offers ways to avoid pitfalls and to understand exactly what kinds of companies you are buying.

Listen Now to ESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.