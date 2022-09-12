Germany's Scholz sees no imminent nuclear deal with Iran

S&P 500   4,092.33 (+0.61%)
DOW   32,283.00 (+0.41%)
QQQ   308.45 (+0.44%)
AAPL   159.23 (+1.18%)
MSFT   265.35 (+0.34%)
META   168.91 (-0.14%)
GOOGL   110.77 (+0.11%)
AMZN   134.24 (+0.73%)
TSLA   300.68 (+0.33%)
NVDA   144.24 (+0.26%)
NIO   20.07 (+4.75%)
BABA   92.75 (+0.66%)
AMD   85.54 (+0.11%)
T   17.06 (+0.18%)
MU   57.55 (+0.19%)
CGC   3.68 (+0.82%)
F   15.53 (+0.71%)
GE   74.40 (+0.49%)
DIS   115.60 (+0.36%)
AMC   10.02 (+3.09%)
PYPL   97.16 (+0.97%)
PFE   47.99 (+0.31%)
NFLX   234.91 (+0.57%)
S&P 500   4,092.33 (+0.61%)
DOW   32,283.00 (+0.41%)
QQQ   308.45 (+0.44%)
AAPL   159.23 (+1.18%)
MSFT   265.35 (+0.34%)
META   168.91 (-0.14%)
GOOGL   110.77 (+0.11%)
AMZN   134.24 (+0.73%)
TSLA   300.68 (+0.33%)
NVDA   144.24 (+0.26%)
NIO   20.07 (+4.75%)
BABA   92.75 (+0.66%)
AMD   85.54 (+0.11%)
T   17.06 (+0.18%)
MU   57.55 (+0.19%)
CGC   3.68 (+0.82%)
F   15.53 (+0.71%)
GE   74.40 (+0.49%)
DIS   115.60 (+0.36%)
AMC   10.02 (+3.09%)
PYPL   97.16 (+0.97%)
PFE   47.99 (+0.31%)
NFLX   234.91 (+0.57%)
S&P 500   4,092.33 (+0.61%)
DOW   32,283.00 (+0.41%)
QQQ   308.45 (+0.44%)
AAPL   159.23 (+1.18%)
MSFT   265.35 (+0.34%)
META   168.91 (-0.14%)
GOOGL   110.77 (+0.11%)
AMZN   134.24 (+0.73%)
TSLA   300.68 (+0.33%)
NVDA   144.24 (+0.26%)
NIO   20.07 (+4.75%)
BABA   92.75 (+0.66%)
AMD   85.54 (+0.11%)
T   17.06 (+0.18%)
MU   57.55 (+0.19%)
CGC   3.68 (+0.82%)
F   15.53 (+0.71%)
GE   74.40 (+0.49%)
DIS   115.60 (+0.36%)
AMC   10.02 (+3.09%)
PYPL   97.16 (+0.97%)
PFE   47.99 (+0.31%)
NFLX   234.91 (+0.57%)
S&P 500   4,092.33 (+0.61%)
DOW   32,283.00 (+0.41%)
QQQ   308.45 (+0.44%)
AAPL   159.23 (+1.18%)
MSFT   265.35 (+0.34%)
META   168.91 (-0.14%)
GOOGL   110.77 (+0.11%)
AMZN   134.24 (+0.73%)
TSLA   300.68 (+0.33%)
NVDA   144.24 (+0.26%)
NIO   20.07 (+4.75%)
BABA   92.75 (+0.66%)
AMD   85.54 (+0.11%)
T   17.06 (+0.18%)
MU   57.55 (+0.19%)
CGC   3.68 (+0.82%)
F   15.53 (+0.71%)
GE   74.40 (+0.49%)
DIS   115.60 (+0.36%)
AMC   10.02 (+3.09%)
PYPL   97.16 (+0.97%)
PFE   47.99 (+0.31%)
NFLX   234.91 (+0.57%)

Germany's Scholz sees no imminent nuclear deal with Iran

Mon., September 12, 2022 | Geir Moulson, Associated Press

In this photo released by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, technicians work on the Arak heavy water reactor's secondary circuit, near Arak, 150 miles (250 kilometers) southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Dec. 23, 2019. France, Germany and Britain have urged Iran to agree to a proposed relaunch of the agreement limiting its nuclear program, saying final texts of a deal have been readied but Iran “has chosen not to seize this critical diplomatic opportunity.” The three European governments said Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 Iran continues to escalate its nuclear program beyond any civilian justification. (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made clear Monday that he doesn't expect an agreement with Iran in the immediate future to restore Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers, though he said there's no reason for Iran not to sign up and European countries would remain “patient.”

Scholz spoke after meeting in Berlin with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who insisted that restoring the 2015 agreement would be a mistake. Germany, along with France, Britain, Russia and China, is still a party to the deal and involved in talks on its revival that have dragged on for over a year.

The European countries “have made proposals, and there is no reason now for Iran not to agree to these proposals, but we have to take note of the fact that this isn't the case, so it certainly won't happen soon, although it looked for a while like it would," Scholz said. “We remain patient, but we also remain clear: Iran must be prevented from being able to deploy nuclear weapons.”

The United States unilaterally pulled out of the accord in 2018 under then President Donald Trump and reimposed sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to start backing away from the deal’s terms.

Iran earlier this month responded to a final draft of a roadmap for parties to return to the tattered nuclear deal and bring the U.S. back on board.

A probe by the International Atomic Energy Agency into man-made uranium particles found at three undeclared sites in the country has become a key sticking point in the talks for renewing the agreement.

Iran’s hard-line president, Ebrahim Raisi, has said that the IAEA investigation into the issue must be halted in order for the 2015 deal to be renewed.

The IAEA, the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency, has for years sought answers from Iran to its questions about the particles. U.S. intelligence agencies, Western nations and the IAEA have said Iran ran an organized nuclear weapons program until 2003. Iran long has denied ever seeking nuclear weapons.


Germany, France and Britain said in a statement at the weekend that “Iran must fully and, without delay, cooperate in good faith with the IAEA.”

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said at the agency's Vienna headquarters that he hopes Iran will start cooperating “as soon as possible.”

“We are ready; we want this to happen,” he said. “We are not in the business of aggravating or creating situations. We just want this issue to be clarified, so I really hope that they will start looking into this issue in a different way."

Asked whether he expects to face political pressure from various sides on the issue, Grossi replied that “political pressure is always there; the thing is what I do with that pressure.” He added that Iran appears to be “pushing their national interest in the way they see it.”

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastStock Market, Bad News is Good News

Michael Wang of Prometheus Alternative Investments discusses how individuals should approach their portfolios as the summer rally seems to have fizzled.

Listen Now to Stock Market, Bad News is Good News

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.