S&P 500   4,587.18
DOW   35,768.06
QQQ   366.73
Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life 
XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear 
Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook 
The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
S&P 500   4,587.18
DOW   35,768.06
QQQ   366.73
Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life 
XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear 
Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook 
The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
S&P 500   4,587.18
DOW   35,768.06
QQQ   366.73
Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life 
XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear 
Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook 
The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
S&P 500   4,587.18
DOW   35,768.06
QQQ   366.73
Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life 
XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear 
Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook 
The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group

Germany's Siemens sees profit up 20%, raises dividend

Thursday, February 10, 2022 | David Mchugh, AP Business Writer

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany Siemens AG, global maker of big-ticket machines and industrial equipment and software, saw net profit rise 20% to 1.8 billion euros in the last three months of 2021 as the rebounding global economy increased orders for its goods, including a 1-billion euro order for high speed trains in Germany.

The company on Thursday confirmed its outlook for increased earnings going forward and proposed an increased dividend of 4 euros per share for its last fiscal year, up from 3.50 euros in fiscal 2020.

CEO Roland Busch said the company had “a very successful start" in the October-December quarter, the first of its fiscal year. Siemens experienced what Busch called an “unprecedented boom” in new orders, which rose 52% from a year earlier.

It is a key figure for the company because orders for large-scale projects that may take months or years to complete underpin future earnings and reflect economic optimism and willingness to invest in the major markets of China, Europe and the U.S.

Siemens' outlook “is based on continuing healthy growth in global GDP, albeit with slowing momentum." Its projects have faced hurdles from renewed COVID-19 outbreaks and supply chain delays like the rest of the global economy, but Siemens said it expects those challenges to ease this year.

The company saw strong results and orders from its factory automation and industrial software business, which turned in just under a billion euros in earnings, with a fat profit margin of 22%.

Siemens has pursued a strategy as a “focused technology company," spinning off its less-profitable gas and power division and selling a stake in its medical equipment business, whose products include MRI imaging machines. It is moving to divest its stake in joint venture Valeo Siemens eAutomotive, which makes parts for battery and hybrid cars, and its post and parcel business Siemens Logistics.

Based in Munich, Siemens has 305,000 employees in more than 200 countries making trains, medical imaging devices and factory automation systems.

Should you invest $1,000 in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft right now?

Before you consider Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Siemens Aktiengesellschaft wasn't on the list.

While Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.