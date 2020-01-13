Log in

Germany's Siemens to fulfill Australia coal mine contract

Posted on Monday, January 13th, 2020 By The Associated Press


Joe Kaeser, CEO of Siemens, addresses the media during a statement in Berlin, Germany, Friday. Jan. 10, 2020. Kaeser met German representatives of the Fridays-for-Future movement and said the company takes the activists' concerns seriously. (Soeren Stache/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's Siemens has decided to stand by a contract linked to a coal mine in Australia that climate activists had called for it to drop.

The German industrial conglomerate's CEO, Joe Kaeser, had promised to review Siemens' involvement in the project in light of climate activists' opposition. But in a statement late Sunday, Kaeser said that “there is practically no legally and economically responsible way to unwind the contract without neglecting fiduciary duties.”

Siemens on Dec. 10 signed the contract to supply signaling systems for a rail link between the Carmichael coal mine and a port. The vast mine is owned by Indian company Adani, and the contract is worth about 18 million euros ($20 million) to Siemens.

Kaeser wrote that there were competitors — “thus, whether or not Siemens provides the signaling, the project will still go ahead.”

But he added after a managing board meeting that, “given the importance of legitimate environmental concerns, we have secured the right to pull out of the contract if our customer violates the very stringent environmental obligations.”

The group Fridays for Future, which has held weekly protests demanding action against climate change for over a year, wanted Siemens to quit the mine project because emissions from coal-fired power plants contribute to global warming. Kaeser met the group's representatives on Friday.

Leading Fridays for Future activist Luisa Neubauer called Kaeser's decision “disastrous” and said the group planned new demonstrations in front of Siemens offices Monday.


More on MarketBeat
20 Stocks to Sell Now20 Stocks to Sell Now
Top Ten Brokerages You Can TrustTop Ten Brokerages You Can Trust
20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio
Best Growth Stocks - Best Stocks to Buy NowBest Growth Stocks - Best Stocks to Buy Now
7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now
20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most
15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:


Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel