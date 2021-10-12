Germany's WPD to build wind farm in North Macedonia

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — German renewable energy company WPD will build a 500 million-euro ($580 million) wind farm in the northeastern part of North Macedonia, the small Balkan country's said Tuesday.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said the planned 415 megawatt project is the largest German investment in the country and the biggest in the field of green energy since North Macedonia declared independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991.

Zaev said 69 new wind turbines will be installed between the towns of Kumanovo and Kriva Palanka. The wind farm will supply electricity to 290,000 households once completed.

North Macedonia's government plans to secure about 1,500 megawatts from solar power plants and about 700 megawatts in wind power.

WPD operates in 28 countries around the world.

___

Follow all AP stories about climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change.

One of the lingering impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic is the supply chain disruptions that continue to bedevil many sectors. By now, every investor is aware of the global chip shortage that is disrupting many sectors that were projected to have strong growth in 2021.But there are many more sectors that are being affected by supply chain disruptions. And this affects everything from big-ticket items like cars to everyday items like pet food and even bacon.The focus of this special presentation is seven companies that stand to benefit from the current disruption in the supply chain. All of these companies delivered strong gains in 2020. Some of them have weakened in 2021, but that was before the full extent of the supply chain weakness was discovered.As the economy reopens, the shortage of items is likely to continue and become much more notable. When they do, many of these stocks may get overpriced. That’s why now is the time to get in on these stocks that can help you work the supply chain in your favor.