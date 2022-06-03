Get a Special Father's Day Deal on This Golf Simulator

×
S&P 500   4,131.21 (-1.09%)
DOW   33,043.66 (-0.62%)
QQQ   309.98 (-1.40%)
AAPL   146.90 (-2.85%)
MSFT   270.30 (-1.56%)
FB   195.91 (-1.48%)
GOOGL   2,326.13 (-1.12%)
AMZN   2,490.00 (-0.81%)
TSLA   734.90 (-5.17%)
NVDA   191.08 (-2.47%)
NIO   18.41 (-2.33%)
BABA   96.18 (-1.35%)
AMD   106.01 (-2.38%)
MU   71.50 (-5.13%)
T   21.08 (-0.52%)
GE   77.36 (-0.82%)
F   13.69 (-1.44%)
DIS   109.50 (-1.24%)
AMC   12.92 (-2.86%)
PFE   52.25 (-0.82%)
PYPL   86.77 (-1.75%)
NFLX   202.10 (-1.46%)
S&P 500   4,131.21 (-1.09%)
DOW   33,043.66 (-0.62%)
QQQ   309.98 (-1.40%)
AAPL   146.90 (-2.85%)
MSFT   270.30 (-1.56%)
FB   195.91 (-1.48%)
GOOGL   2,326.13 (-1.12%)
AMZN   2,490.00 (-0.81%)
TSLA   734.90 (-5.17%)
NVDA   191.08 (-2.47%)
NIO   18.41 (-2.33%)
BABA   96.18 (-1.35%)
AMD   106.01 (-2.38%)
MU   71.50 (-5.13%)
T   21.08 (-0.52%)
GE   77.36 (-0.82%)
F   13.69 (-1.44%)
DIS   109.50 (-1.24%)
AMC   12.92 (-2.86%)
PFE   52.25 (-0.82%)
PYPL   86.77 (-1.75%)
NFLX   202.10 (-1.46%)
S&P 500   4,131.21 (-1.09%)
DOW   33,043.66 (-0.62%)
QQQ   309.98 (-1.40%)
AAPL   146.90 (-2.85%)
MSFT   270.30 (-1.56%)
FB   195.91 (-1.48%)
GOOGL   2,326.13 (-1.12%)
AMZN   2,490.00 (-0.81%)
TSLA   734.90 (-5.17%)
NVDA   191.08 (-2.47%)
NIO   18.41 (-2.33%)
BABA   96.18 (-1.35%)
AMD   106.01 (-2.38%)
MU   71.50 (-5.13%)
T   21.08 (-0.52%)
GE   77.36 (-0.82%)
F   13.69 (-1.44%)
DIS   109.50 (-1.24%)
AMC   12.92 (-2.86%)
PFE   52.25 (-0.82%)
PYPL   86.77 (-1.75%)
NFLX   202.10 (-1.46%)
S&P 500   4,131.21 (-1.09%)
DOW   33,043.66 (-0.62%)
QQQ   309.98 (-1.40%)
AAPL   146.90 (-2.85%)
MSFT   270.30 (-1.56%)
FB   195.91 (-1.48%)
GOOGL   2,326.13 (-1.12%)
AMZN   2,490.00 (-0.81%)
TSLA   734.90 (-5.17%)
NVDA   191.08 (-2.47%)
NIO   18.41 (-2.33%)
BABA   96.18 (-1.35%)
AMD   106.01 (-2.38%)
MU   71.50 (-5.13%)
T   21.08 (-0.52%)
GE   77.36 (-0.82%)
F   13.69 (-1.44%)
DIS   109.50 (-1.24%)
AMC   12.92 (-2.86%)
PFE   52.25 (-0.82%)
PYPL   86.77 (-1.75%)
NFLX   202.10 (-1.46%)

Get a Special Father's Day Deal on This Golf Simulator

Friday, June 3, 2022 | Entrepreneur


It's golf season! For entrepreneurs, that means more meetings on the links rather than in the boardroom or on Zoom. That's great news unless you're dreading getting out on the course because you haven't mastered the game. Who has the time or money to spend on marked-up lessons? If you want to get better, what you really have to do is just practice, and there's a smart way to do that without rushing to the golf course after work every day.

With the SLX MicroSim - Home Golf MicroSimulator, you can practice your golf game in your living room — rain or shine — whenever you'd like. It's almost definitely more fun than spending an absurd amount of time in the sand trap or chasing after balls lost in the trees. Plus, it could also make a great gift for Dad this Father's Day.

The SLX MicroSim delivers lightning quick speed and response time compared to other golf simulators. With an elite sensor, it's extremely responsive to all of your swings so it really feels like you're hitting balls out on the course. The club itself is highly customizable in its calibration so you can tune your results based on individual swing characteristics, allowing you to train smarter if you're trying to get better and play more realistic simulations. MicroSim is great for when you're trying to improve your swing mechanics, when you want to stay loose between rounds, or if you just want to have a few friends over for drinks. It's easy to mirror to newer TVs using an iOS device for a truly immersive experience in your living room or office.

Take your golf game up a notch without breaking the bank. Until June 19, you can get a special deal on the SLX MicroSim - Home Golf MicroSimulator with 7 percent off $204 at just $189.99.

Prices subject to change.


7 Great Biotech Stocks to Buy in Expectations of Better Days Ahead

The biotechnology (biotech) sector was one of the best performing sectors in 2020. Many companies saw their stock prices rise as the race was on for a Covid-19 vaccine.

However, many of these companies were pre-revenue companies. Or they were companies that only had one or two in-market products or therapies. And as the calendar turned to 2021, investors took notice. And what went up quickly went down. And in the case of the biotech sector, it came down hard.

One way to tell is to look at biotech ETFs. One of the most popular ETFs, the VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) is down more than 15%. So you can imagine what it’s been like for many individual biotech stocks. If you’re a buy-and-hold investor, you’re licking some wounds right about now.

But investors who knew what companies to buy have done well. And many of those names will continue to lead the biotech sector in 2022. In this special presentation, we give investors seven biotech stocks that represent different aspects of this diverse sector. We’re confident there’s something for investors of all risk tolerances.

View the "7 Great Biotech Stocks to Buy in Expectations of Better Days Ahead".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastWhere Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

In this episode, Kate’s guest is Tyler Laundon, editor of the Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities newsletters. Tyler shares his analysis of the small-cap asset class, within the lens of the broader market. He also offers some stocks he’s eyeing right now as potential watch-list candidates.

Listen Now to Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.