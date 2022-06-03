Get a Special Father's Day Deal on This Golf Simulator





It's golf season! For entrepreneurs, that means more meetings on the links rather than in the boardroom or on Zoom. That's great news unless you're dreading getting out on the course because you haven't mastered the game. Who has the time or money to spend on marked-up lessons? If you want to get better, what you really have to do is just practice, and there's a smart way to do that without rushing to the golf course after work every day.

With the SLX MicroSim - Home Golf MicroSimulator, you can practice your golf game in your living room — rain or shine — whenever you'd like. It's almost definitely more fun than spending an absurd amount of time in the sand trap or chasing after balls lost in the trees. Plus, it could also make a great gift for Dad this Father's Day.

The SLX MicroSim delivers lightning quick speed and response time compared to other golf simulators. With an elite sensor, it's extremely responsive to all of your swings so it really feels like you're hitting balls out on the course. The club itself is highly customizable in its calibration so you can tune your results based on individual swing characteristics, allowing you to train smarter if you're trying to get better and play more realistic simulations. MicroSim is great for when you're trying to improve your swing mechanics, when you want to stay loose between rounds, or if you just want to have a few friends over for drinks. It's easy to mirror to newer TVs using an iOS device for a truly immersive experience in your living room or office.

Take your golf game up a notch without breaking the bank. Until June 19, you can get a special deal on the SLX MicroSim - Home Golf MicroSimulator with 7 percent off $204 at just $189.99.

Prices subject to change.

The biotechnology (biotech) sector was one of the best performing sectors in 2020. Many companies saw their stock prices rise as the race was on for a Covid-19 vaccine.However, many of these companies were pre-revenue companies. Or they were companies that only had one or two in-market products or therapies. And as the calendar turned to 2021, investors took notice. And what went up quickly went down. And in the case of the biotech sector, it came down hard.One way to tell is to look at biotech ETFs. One of the most popular ETFs, the VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) is down more than 15%. So you can imagine what it’s been like for many individual biotech stocks. If you’re a buy-and-hold investor, you’re licking some wounds right about now.But investors who knew what companies to buy have done well. And many of those names will continue to lead the biotech sector in 2022. In this special presentation, we give investors seven biotech stocks that represent different aspects of this diverse sector. We’re confident there’s something for investors of all risk tolerances.