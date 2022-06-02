×
S&P 500   4,101.23
DOW   32,813.23
QQQ   306.00
China demands US stop trade talks with Taiwan
Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors 
Biden to meet with baby formula makers on easing shortage
Stocks slide as strong economic data raises rate worries
Ford CEO sees electric vehicle price war as EV costs decline
Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
Shanghai starts coming back to life as COVID lockdown eases
S&P 500   4,101.23
DOW   32,813.23
QQQ   306.00
China demands US stop trade talks with Taiwan
Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors 
Biden to meet with baby formula makers on easing shortage
Stocks slide as strong economic data raises rate worries
Ford CEO sees electric vehicle price war as EV costs decline
Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
Shanghai starts coming back to life as COVID lockdown eases
S&P 500   4,101.23
DOW   32,813.23
QQQ   306.00
China demands US stop trade talks with Taiwan
Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors 
Biden to meet with baby formula makers on easing shortage
Stocks slide as strong economic data raises rate worries
Ford CEO sees electric vehicle price war as EV costs decline
Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
Shanghai starts coming back to life as COVID lockdown eases
S&P 500   4,101.23
DOW   32,813.23
QQQ   306.00
China demands US stop trade talks with Taiwan
Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors 
Biden to meet with baby formula makers on easing shortage
Stocks slide as strong economic data raises rate worries
Ford CEO sees electric vehicle price war as EV costs decline
Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
Shanghai starts coming back to life as COVID lockdown eases

Get an HP EliteBook and Microsoft Office for One Low Price

Thursday, June 2, 2022 | Entrepreneur


With the world turning to remote work and hardly looking back, there are plenty of things to consider, from the impact on your company culture to how to maintain productivity. But the most important thing is to make sure that you're set up to work successfully from absolutely anywhere you choose to work. That means having the right tools, and this deal for an HP EliteBook 840G4 (Refurbished) + Microsoft Office Professional 2021 Lifetime License for Windows checks a lot of boxes.

This refurbished 2019 EliteBook runs Windows 10 Pro OS on an ultra-fast i5-7200 processor with 8GB of RAM, making it easier to multitask no matter where you are. The 256GB solid-state drive gives you more than enough room for all of your media, data, and even games if you feel like sneaking in a break. The 14" touchscreen display offers 1920x1080 resolution to show your files and websites in clear detail and give you the convenience of working without a keyboard if you're traveling or commuting and would prefer to touch rather than scroll.

With three USB ports, you can connect virtually all of your additional devices for extra convenience and enjoy up to 12 hours of work on a single charge with the powerful three-cell lithium-ion battery.

In addition to the laptop, you'll also get Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows with this deal. Professional 2021 includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access — absolutely everything an entrepreneur needs to thrive while working remotely. With the new ribbon-based interface, you'll be able to customize and access your unique settings across the entire suite for a truly unique working experience.

Work smarter when you're not at the office. Right now, you can get an HP EliteBook 840G4 (Refurbished) + Microsoft Office Professional 2021 Lifetime License for Windows on sale for just $499 (reg. $919).

Prices subject to change.


7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.  

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.