Get Elite Web Hosting for Life for Just $100

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,935.82 (-0.78%)
DOW   31,906.14 (-0.26%)
QQQ   296.33 (-1.31%)
AAPL   151.75 (-0.78%)
MSFT   254.09 (-1.83%)
META   162.94 (-2.23%)
GOOGL   106.39 (-1.04%)
AMZN   116.33 (-3.97%)
TSLA   788.01 (-2.15%)
NVDA   167.23 (-1.77%)
NIO   19.05 (-1.45%)
BABA   101.78 (+0.71%)
AMD   86.38 (-1.33%)
MU   60.14 (-0.02%)
CGC   2.37 (-6.69%)
T   18.34 (-1.03%)
GE   71.31 (+4.32%)
F   12.62 (-1.71%)
DIS   100.89 (-1.75%)
AMC   14.21 (-4.69%)
PFE   52.20 (+0.83%)
PYPL   77.08 (-5.60%)
NFLX   216.11 (-1.10%)
S&P 500   3,935.82 (-0.78%)
DOW   31,906.14 (-0.26%)
QQQ   296.33 (-1.31%)
AAPL   151.75 (-0.78%)
MSFT   254.09 (-1.83%)
META   162.94 (-2.23%)
GOOGL   106.39 (-1.04%)
AMZN   116.33 (-3.97%)
TSLA   788.01 (-2.15%)
NVDA   167.23 (-1.77%)
NIO   19.05 (-1.45%)
BABA   101.78 (+0.71%)
AMD   86.38 (-1.33%)
MU   60.14 (-0.02%)
CGC   2.37 (-6.69%)
T   18.34 (-1.03%)
GE   71.31 (+4.32%)
F   12.62 (-1.71%)
DIS   100.89 (-1.75%)
AMC   14.21 (-4.69%)
PFE   52.20 (+0.83%)
PYPL   77.08 (-5.60%)
NFLX   216.11 (-1.10%)
S&P 500   3,935.82 (-0.78%)
DOW   31,906.14 (-0.26%)
QQQ   296.33 (-1.31%)
AAPL   151.75 (-0.78%)
MSFT   254.09 (-1.83%)
META   162.94 (-2.23%)
GOOGL   106.39 (-1.04%)
AMZN   116.33 (-3.97%)
TSLA   788.01 (-2.15%)
NVDA   167.23 (-1.77%)
NIO   19.05 (-1.45%)
BABA   101.78 (+0.71%)
AMD   86.38 (-1.33%)
MU   60.14 (-0.02%)
CGC   2.37 (-6.69%)
T   18.34 (-1.03%)
GE   71.31 (+4.32%)
F   12.62 (-1.71%)
DIS   100.89 (-1.75%)
AMC   14.21 (-4.69%)
PFE   52.20 (+0.83%)
PYPL   77.08 (-5.60%)
NFLX   216.11 (-1.10%)
S&P 500   3,935.82 (-0.78%)
DOW   31,906.14 (-0.26%)
QQQ   296.33 (-1.31%)
AAPL   151.75 (-0.78%)
MSFT   254.09 (-1.83%)
META   162.94 (-2.23%)
GOOGL   106.39 (-1.04%)
AMZN   116.33 (-3.97%)
TSLA   788.01 (-2.15%)
NVDA   167.23 (-1.77%)
NIO   19.05 (-1.45%)
BABA   101.78 (+0.71%)
AMD   86.38 (-1.33%)
MU   60.14 (-0.02%)
CGC   2.37 (-6.69%)
T   18.34 (-1.03%)
GE   71.31 (+4.32%)
F   12.62 (-1.71%)
DIS   100.89 (-1.75%)
AMC   14.21 (-4.69%)
PFE   52.20 (+0.83%)
PYPL   77.08 (-5.60%)
NFLX   216.11 (-1.10%)

Get Elite Web Hosting for Life for Just $100

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 | Entrepreneur


These days, every entrepreneur needs a website. Whether it's to drive potential leads to learn more information about your products and services or it's to actually manage sales, websites are crucial tools for building your business. But if you have a website, you need reliable web hosting, which can quickly become an expensive hassle. If you're in the market for secure, trustworthy web hosting that won't break the bank, consider iBrave Cloud Web Hosting. While hosting services can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars each year, iBrave offers an outstanding plan for life for just $99.99.

iBrave is designed by hosting experts utilizing market-leading technology and lightning-fast servers. It offers load-balanced, unlimited cloud hosting through a global Content Delivery Network (CDN) that eliminates single points of failure, ensuring your website performance will never be impacted by other users' websites, visitors, or activity.

iBrave offers one-click WordPress installation or easy migration of your existing website(s). Then, you'll have secure, state-of-the-art data centers and a user-friendly control panel with more than 80 one-click install apps that will help you manage your site. iBrave offers unlimited monthly bandwidth, unlimited SSD storage, unlimited MySQL databases, unlimited custom email addresses, a free Wildcard SSL Certificate, free antivirus and antispam protection, and many more features to keep your site easily manageable and operating at peak performance all the time.

Moreover, it offers this support for an unlimited number of websites or custom domains so whether you're freelancing by managing sites for other companies or you have a number of different websites for your products and companies, iBrave has you covered.

Get outstanding web hosting services for a price you'll love. Right now, a lifetime subscription to iBrave Cloud Web Hosting is on sale for just $99.99.

Prices subject to change.


7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.



View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastBear Market Tips For Active Traders

In this episode, Kate chats with Dan Raju, CEO of trading platform Tradier. Dan has a unique perspective on how traders and investors are behaving in these market conditions, as well as who’s trading what. You may be surprised at what he’s identified.

Listen Now to Bear Market Tips For Active Traders

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.