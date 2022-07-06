Get Lifetime Access to Microsoft Office For $40 During This Limited-Time Offer

×
S&P 500   3,825.39 (-0.16%)
DOW   30,980.97 (+0.04%)
QQQ   287.29 (+0.11%)
AAPL   141.72 (+0.11%)
MSFT   263.05 (+0.08%)
META   166.85 (-0.80%)
GOOGL   2,260.46 (-0.21%)
AMZN   113.41 (-0.08%)
TSLA   698.77 (-0.06%)
NVDA   150.27 (+0.42%)
NIO   21.37 (-3.65%)
BABA   117.59 (-2.11%)
AMD   74.98 (-0.29%)
MU   57.37 (+1.13%)
CGC   2.70 (-0.37%)
T   21.21 (+0.19%)
F   11.20 (-0.36%)
DIS   97.79 (+0.63%)
AMC   12.85 (+0.55%)
PFE   52.10 (+0.89%)
PYPL   74.35 (-0.07%)
NFLX   184.52 (-0.73%)
S&P 500   3,825.39 (-0.16%)
DOW   30,980.97 (+0.04%)
QQQ   287.29 (+0.11%)
AAPL   141.72 (+0.11%)
MSFT   263.05 (+0.08%)
META   166.85 (-0.80%)
GOOGL   2,260.46 (-0.21%)
AMZN   113.41 (-0.08%)
TSLA   698.77 (-0.06%)
NVDA   150.27 (+0.42%)
NIO   21.37 (-3.65%)
BABA   117.59 (-2.11%)
AMD   74.98 (-0.29%)
MU   57.37 (+1.13%)
CGC   2.70 (-0.37%)
T   21.21 (+0.19%)
F   11.20 (-0.36%)
DIS   97.79 (+0.63%)
AMC   12.85 (+0.55%)
PFE   52.10 (+0.89%)
PYPL   74.35 (-0.07%)
NFLX   184.52 (-0.73%)
S&P 500   3,825.39 (-0.16%)
DOW   30,980.97 (+0.04%)
QQQ   287.29 (+0.11%)
AAPL   141.72 (+0.11%)
MSFT   263.05 (+0.08%)
META   166.85 (-0.80%)
GOOGL   2,260.46 (-0.21%)
AMZN   113.41 (-0.08%)
TSLA   698.77 (-0.06%)
NVDA   150.27 (+0.42%)
NIO   21.37 (-3.65%)
BABA   117.59 (-2.11%)
AMD   74.98 (-0.29%)
MU   57.37 (+1.13%)
CGC   2.70 (-0.37%)
T   21.21 (+0.19%)
F   11.20 (-0.36%)
DIS   97.79 (+0.63%)
AMC   12.85 (+0.55%)
PFE   52.10 (+0.89%)
PYPL   74.35 (-0.07%)
NFLX   184.52 (-0.73%)
S&P 500   3,825.39 (-0.16%)
DOW   30,980.97 (+0.04%)
QQQ   287.29 (+0.11%)
AAPL   141.72 (+0.11%)
MSFT   263.05 (+0.08%)
META   166.85 (-0.80%)
GOOGL   2,260.46 (-0.21%)
AMZN   113.41 (-0.08%)
TSLA   698.77 (-0.06%)
NVDA   150.27 (+0.42%)
NIO   21.37 (-3.65%)
BABA   117.59 (-2.11%)
AMD   74.98 (-0.29%)
MU   57.37 (+1.13%)
CGC   2.70 (-0.37%)
T   21.21 (+0.19%)
F   11.20 (-0.36%)
DIS   97.79 (+0.63%)
AMC   12.85 (+0.55%)
PFE   52.10 (+0.89%)
PYPL   74.35 (-0.07%)
NFLX   184.52 (-0.73%)

Get Lifetime Access to Microsoft Office For $40 During This Limited-Time Offer

Wednesday, July 6, 2022 | Entrepreneur


If you were to look at every resume in the world, you'd find one thing that comes up more frequently than any others: Microsoft Office. Whether you're a true pro or you're actually a novice who is still learning, everyone at least pretends they know some Microsoft Office. It's practically a prerequisite to function in the modern workforce.

But now that you're working from home and you don't have the luxury of employer-provided software, you may be thinking you wish you had an Office license. Fortunately, during our Deal Days special event now through July 14th, you can get a lifetime license to MS Office for Windows or a lifetime license to MS Office for Mac for just $39.99.

On Mac, you'll get all the core tools you need to work more seamlessly at home: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, Outlook, and OneNote. From juggling files across a variety of types to data analysis, communication, and more, Office will help you thrive while working from home.

If you're a Windows user, you can get even more. You'll get those core six programs as well as Access and Publisher to take your WFH capabilities beyond. Plus, Microsoft Office 2021 Professional is uniquely suited to professionals who handle a lot of documents and data across programs. With a ribbon-based user interface, you'll be able to quickly access all of Office's features, tools, and customizations so you can seamlessly bounce between programs while staying focused on an individual project.

No matter which system you're buying for, you'll get a one-time purchase instantly delivered for installation on a single computer, as well as free customer service.

Upgrade your WFH life with this limited-time offer until July 14th to get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows or Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 for just $39.99.

Prices subject to change.


7 Risk-Off Stocks to Buy as Inflation Remains at Record Levels

Inflation has gone from a transitory problem that would take care of itself to an existential threat that is moving the Federal Reserve to take swift, aggressive action. In January 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation in the United States was at its highest level since 1982.

And the market is reacting predictably with what appears to be a shift from risk-on to risk-off assets. This is having a negative effect on many stocks, particularly in the tech sector, that are no longer justifying their extended valuations.

But investors are also seeing a drop in cryptocurrency prices and other speculative assets. This may be a short-term phenomenon, but if you’re an investor looking at how to make money in 2022; it’s time to get a little defensive. But playing defense doesn’t mean accepting mediocre growth. It simply means moving into stocks and sectors that are likely to benefit from high inflation and rising interest rates.

That’s the focus of this special presentation. We invite you to consider these seven risk-off stocks that look like strong candidates to increase in value even as inflation remains high.



View the "7 Risk-Off Stocks to Buy as Inflation Remains at Record Levels".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

Today’s interview is a little different, in that you get a LOT of market perspective from someone who’s been analyzing stocks from the ground up, for more than three decades. In this conversation, Kate chats with Nancy Zambell, the chief analyst for the Cabot Money Club Letter - and Nancy has a really deep and varied background in the financial industry - as she mentions in this interview, she’s been a banker, real estate professional, and a stock market analyst.

Listen Now to Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.