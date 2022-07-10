×
Get Microsoft Office and Learn Excel VBA for Just $59.99

Saturday, July 9, 2022 | Entrepreneur


Microsoft Office is one of the few tools that can be considered practically ubiquitous in the business world. It's useful in every industry, so much so that the vast majority of professional candidates have it listed as a skill on their resume. That's due in large part to the importance of Excel.

Excel is the original spreadsheet software and most people have at least a little experience with it these days. However, there's a big difference between being a novice and a power user when you consider how much Excel can do.

Any entrepreneur wants to save time and maximize efficiency, which is why it's valuable to learn as many of Excel's tricks as possible. But one of the best for productivity is VBA, Excel's automation engine that can turn tedious, manual data entry and management into a streamlined process that you barely even have to think about.

During our Deal Days sale, you can not just learn how to use VBA but actually get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office, too. The Ultimate Excel VBA Certification Bundle + Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License is a dual threat that is a huge boon for entrepreneurs.

Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 for Windows includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access — everything an entrepreneur needs to run a business successfully. The new ribbon-based user interface makes it easy to access all of your features, tools, and customizations across the suite so you can work seamlessly on projects that require multiple programs.

Plus, you'll also get 12 courses on VBA taught by Daniel Strong (4.5/5-star instructor rating), a self-taught VBA expert who is one of YouTube's most popular Excel instructors.

Get a copy of Microsoft Excel and start using it to its full potential. You can get The Ultimate Excel VBA Certification Bundle + Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License at an exclusive $59.99 price during our Deal Days promotion if you buy before July 14.

Prices subject to change.


7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End

From sea to shining sea, the green shoots of a re-opening are rapidly turning into a forest of lush growth. That may sound a bit over the top, but after two long years, it appears that 2022 will bring a return to travel that resembles pre-pandemic levels. And if you still think that's hyperbole, consider this:

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington estimates that 73% of Americans are currently immune to the omicron variant of Covid-19. At that level, many experts believe that future surges will be less disruptive. And even Dr. Anthony Fauci believes it's time for Americans to turn the page.

And that's why investors should start looking at travel stocks. To be fair, this isn't a sector where investors will find many undervalued stocks. In fact, many skeptics may say that these stocks have future growth priced in.

That's a theory that is about to be tested in a big way. This is why we've done some digging and are presenting you with seven stocks that appear to offer some intriguing value as Americans make their travel plans.



View the "7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End".

