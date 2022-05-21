S&P 500   3,901.36
DOW   31,261.90
QQQ   288.68
U.S., other APEC delegates walk out on Russian speaker
MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
Trump pays $110K fine, must submit paperwork to end contempt
In biggest victory yet, Russia claims to capture Mariupol
Biden, South Korean leader to consult on how to check NKorea
US, SKorea open to expanded military drills to deter North
Russia cuts off gas exports to Finland in symbolic move
Get Microsoft Office for Windows and 3 Top Finance Courses

Saturday, May 21, 2022 | Entrepreneur


Every entrepreneur should have something of a finance education. You don't need to be ready to jump into the throes of Wall Street any time soon, but understanding basic business finance is an important step to being able to grow your business profitably.

In the Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License + Finance Courses from Chris Haroun bundle, you'll get a special deal on three top-tier finance and business courses as well as a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows.

Microsoft Office — the world's most ubiquitous office software — needs hardly any introduction but you may be less familiar with Haroun. Chris Haroun is an award-winning business school professor, venture capitalist, and MBA graduate from Columbia University. In his career, he has worked at hedge fund giant Citadel, consulting firm Accenture, and raised or managed more than $1 billion in assets. Chris has authored multiple books on business and, today, he's a venture partner in San Francisco

This bundle features three of Haroun's best-selling courses: "An Entire MBA In 1 Course," "Introduction to Finance, Accounting, Modeling, & Valuation," and "The Complete Financial Analyst Training & Investing Course." These courses represent a fount of information for any entrepreneur, regardless of experience level.

The comprehensive range of the courses will teach you how to launch a company from scratch, network for customers, and raise money quickly. You'll learn how to analyze entire markets and companies, better understand taxes, and more. You'll be able to create, analyze, and manage a wide variety of financial and accounting statements for your company and learn how to forecast for the future. Finally, you'll learn how to think like a technical analyst and big-time investor.

Get a finance education and Microsoft Office to boot. Right now, the Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License + Finance Courses from Chris Haroun bundle is available for $59.99.

Prices subject to change.


7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market

Large-cap stocks are foundational elements of every portfolio. These steady performers may not excite growth investors in the midst of a bull market. However, in periods of volatility, large-cap stocks act as a port in the storm.

Large-cap stocks offer investors some important benefits. First, by definition large-cap stocks are companies that have a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. This is an indication that the company has a mature business that carries less risk of having a significant downturn in business during economic downturns.

Second, large-cap stocks frequently pay dividends. These dividends offset the relatively slower growth in the company’s stock price and can lead to an impressive comprehensive total return. In several cases these companies have increased their dividends over a long period of time making them members of the Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings club.

Large-cap stocks also give investors access to a significant amount of financial data. This makes it easy for investors to conduct their due diligence and understand how profitable an investment is likely to be.

In this special presentation, we’re giving you a look at seven large-cap stocks that have a bullish outlook at a time when the market is likely to remain volatile.



View the "7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market".


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

