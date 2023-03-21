Get sett for delays: Badgers burrow under Dutch train tracks

S&P 500   3,986.02 (+0.87%)
DOW   32,425.84 (+0.56%)
QQQ   308.50 (+0.83%)
AAPL   158.67 (+0.81%)
MSFT   271.65 (-0.21%)
META   200.55 (+1.39%)
GOOGL   104.16 (+2.90%)
AMZN   100.15 (+2.50%)
TSLA   196.06 (+6.99%)
NVDA   261.26 (+0.87%)
NIO   9.33 (+6.63%)
BABA   83.44 (+3.01%)
AMD   95.92 (-0.92%)
T   18.47 (-0.11%)
F   11.69 (+4.56%)
MU   58.24 (+1.04%)
CGC   1.98 (+6.45%)
GE   92.54 (+2.91%)
DIS   96.33 (+2.24%)
AMC   4.40 (+3.04%)
PFE   40.36 (-1.10%)
PYPL   75.89 (+3.66%)
NFLX   304.67 (-0.15%)
S&P 500   3,986.02 (+0.87%)
DOW   32,425.84 (+0.56%)
QQQ   308.50 (+0.83%)
AAPL   158.67 (+0.81%)
MSFT   271.65 (-0.21%)
META   200.55 (+1.39%)
GOOGL   104.16 (+2.90%)
AMZN   100.15 (+2.50%)
TSLA   196.06 (+6.99%)
NVDA   261.26 (+0.87%)
NIO   9.33 (+6.63%)
BABA   83.44 (+3.01%)
AMD   95.92 (-0.92%)
T   18.47 (-0.11%)
F   11.69 (+4.56%)
MU   58.24 (+1.04%)
CGC   1.98 (+6.45%)
GE   92.54 (+2.91%)
DIS   96.33 (+2.24%)
AMC   4.40 (+3.04%)
PFE   40.36 (-1.10%)
PYPL   75.89 (+3.66%)
NFLX   304.67 (-0.15%)
S&P 500   3,986.02 (+0.87%)
DOW   32,425.84 (+0.56%)
QQQ   308.50 (+0.83%)
AAPL   158.67 (+0.81%)
MSFT   271.65 (-0.21%)
META   200.55 (+1.39%)
GOOGL   104.16 (+2.90%)
AMZN   100.15 (+2.50%)
TSLA   196.06 (+6.99%)
NVDA   261.26 (+0.87%)
NIO   9.33 (+6.63%)
BABA   83.44 (+3.01%)
AMD   95.92 (-0.92%)
T   18.47 (-0.11%)
F   11.69 (+4.56%)
MU   58.24 (+1.04%)
CGC   1.98 (+6.45%)
GE   92.54 (+2.91%)
DIS   96.33 (+2.24%)
AMC   4.40 (+3.04%)
PFE   40.36 (-1.10%)
PYPL   75.89 (+3.66%)
NFLX   304.67 (-0.15%)
S&P 500   3,986.02 (+0.87%)
DOW   32,425.84 (+0.56%)
QQQ   308.50 (+0.83%)
AAPL   158.67 (+0.81%)
MSFT   271.65 (-0.21%)
META   200.55 (+1.39%)
GOOGL   104.16 (+2.90%)
AMZN   100.15 (+2.50%)
TSLA   196.06 (+6.99%)
NVDA   261.26 (+0.87%)
NIO   9.33 (+6.63%)
BABA   83.44 (+3.01%)
AMD   95.92 (-0.92%)
T   18.47 (-0.11%)
F   11.69 (+4.56%)
MU   58.24 (+1.04%)
CGC   1.98 (+6.45%)
GE   92.54 (+2.91%)
DIS   96.33 (+2.24%)
AMC   4.40 (+3.04%)
PFE   40.36 (-1.10%)
PYPL   75.89 (+3.66%)
NFLX   304.67 (-0.15%)

Get sett for delays: Badgers burrow under Dutch train tracks

Tue., March 21, 2023 | The Associated Press

Two badger cubs are seen in the Szeged Game Park in Szeged, south of Budapest, Hungary, on April 12, 2006. Badgers burrowing under rail tracks have halted trains in the northern and southern Netherlands, forcing lengthy cancellations on at least two lines. All trains were halted Tuesday afternoon on a busy line between the southern cities of Den Bosch and Boxtel after the animals dug into a dike carrying rails. (Gyoergy Nemeth, File/MTI via AP, File)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Badgers burrowing under rail tracks have halted trains in the northern and southern Netherlands, forcing lengthy cancellations on at least two lines.

All trains were halted Tuesday afternoon on a busy line between the southern cities of Den Bosch and Boxtel after the animals dug into a dike carrying rails. The national railway company said the line would be out of service for at least a week.

The digging means “the rails can subside and then the safety of train traffic can no longer be guaranteed,” ProRail, the company that maintains the Dutch rail network said in a statement.

Earlier this month, badgers also burrowed under tracks near the northern village of Molkwerum in Friesland province, knocking a line out of service until next month while workers seek permission to shift the animals.

Badgers are protected animals in the Netherlands, so rail operators have to get permission to move them or disturb their habitat before repairs can begin.

John Voppen, CEO of ProRail, the company that maintains Dutch railroads, appealed for a speeding up of the procedures.

“In the interests of travelers and carriers, more space is needed to be able to take action more quickly,” he said in a statement. “We are of course in urgent consultation with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management about this.”

ProRail says that badgers like digging into the steep sides of earthen dikes that carry many Dutch train tracks. That can cause the tracks to subside, endangering trains.

“Living together with badgers can be a real puzzle,” the company said on its website.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here


The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2023

Looking to generate income with your stock portfolio? Use these ten stocks to generate a safe and reliable source of investment income.

Get This Free Report
The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2023 Cover

Recent Videos

Kroger Stock Signals New Highs in 2023
Kroger Stock Signals New Highs in 2023
Wendy’s, Fast Food Stocks Sizzle in 2023
Wendy's, Fast Food Stocks Sizzle in 2023
Range Bound Target Should be on Your Watchlist in 2023
Range Bound Target Should be on Your Watchlist in 2023
Is There a Winner among Dollar Store Stocks?
Is There a Winner among Dollar Store Stocks?

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: