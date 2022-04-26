Get Started as a Graphic Design Expert Online With a $40 Course Bundle

S&P 500   4,253.50 (-0.99%)
DOW   33,755.85 (-0.86%)
QQQ   325.56 (-1.22%)
AAPL   161.18 (-1.04%)
MSFT   276.75 (-1.41%)
FB   182.49 (-2.41%)
GOOGL   2,409.68 (-2.10%)
AMZN   2,868.62 (-1.81%)
TSLA   983.65 (-1.44%)
NVDA   194.20 (-2.42%)
BABA   85.56 (-0.33%)
NIO   17.20 (-0.64%)
AMD   88.62 (-2.28%)
CGC   5.45 (-2.15%)
MU   68.79 (-1.90%)
T   19.49 (-0.10%)
GE   82.77 (-7.91%)
F   15.05 (-0.92%)
DIS   117.65 (-1.92%)
AMC   16.49 (-2.77%)
PFE   49.66 (+1.45%)
PYPL   86.00 (-2.03%)
NFLX   205.84 (-1.94%)
S&P 500   4,253.50 (-0.99%)
DOW   33,755.85 (-0.86%)
QQQ   325.56 (-1.22%)
AAPL   161.18 (-1.04%)
MSFT   276.75 (-1.41%)
FB   182.49 (-2.41%)
GOOGL   2,409.68 (-2.10%)
AMZN   2,868.62 (-1.81%)
TSLA   983.65 (-1.44%)
NVDA   194.20 (-2.42%)
BABA   85.56 (-0.33%)
NIO   17.20 (-0.64%)
AMD   88.62 (-2.28%)
CGC   5.45 (-2.15%)
MU   68.79 (-1.90%)
T   19.49 (-0.10%)
GE   82.77 (-7.91%)
F   15.05 (-0.92%)
DIS   117.65 (-1.92%)
AMC   16.49 (-2.77%)
PFE   49.66 (+1.45%)
PYPL   86.00 (-2.03%)
NFLX   205.84 (-1.94%)
S&P 500   4,253.50 (-0.99%)
DOW   33,755.85 (-0.86%)
QQQ   325.56 (-1.22%)
AAPL   161.18 (-1.04%)
MSFT   276.75 (-1.41%)
FB   182.49 (-2.41%)
GOOGL   2,409.68 (-2.10%)
AMZN   2,868.62 (-1.81%)
TSLA   983.65 (-1.44%)
NVDA   194.20 (-2.42%)
BABA   85.56 (-0.33%)
NIO   17.20 (-0.64%)
AMD   88.62 (-2.28%)
CGC   5.45 (-2.15%)
MU   68.79 (-1.90%)
T   19.49 (-0.10%)
GE   82.77 (-7.91%)
F   15.05 (-0.92%)
DIS   117.65 (-1.92%)
AMC   16.49 (-2.77%)
PFE   49.66 (+1.45%)
PYPL   86.00 (-2.03%)
NFLX   205.84 (-1.94%)
S&P 500   4,253.50 (-0.99%)
DOW   33,755.85 (-0.86%)
QQQ   325.56 (-1.22%)
AAPL   161.18 (-1.04%)
MSFT   276.75 (-1.41%)
FB   182.49 (-2.41%)
GOOGL   2,409.68 (-2.10%)
AMZN   2,868.62 (-1.81%)
TSLA   983.65 (-1.44%)
NVDA   194.20 (-2.42%)
BABA   85.56 (-0.33%)
NIO   17.20 (-0.64%)
AMD   88.62 (-2.28%)
CGC   5.45 (-2.15%)
MU   68.79 (-1.90%)
T   19.49 (-0.10%)
GE   82.77 (-7.91%)
F   15.05 (-0.92%)
DIS   117.65 (-1.92%)
AMC   16.49 (-2.77%)
PFE   49.66 (+1.45%)
PYPL   86.00 (-2.03%)
NFLX   205.84 (-1.94%)

Get Started as a Graphic Design Expert Online With a $40 Course Bundle

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 | Entrepreneur


When you're starting a business, there are many factors you consider. You hone a product, perform market research, identify a target audience, and start trying to attract customers. But in all that process it's very easy to overlook the importance of design. Great design can make or break your business, whether it's in a logo, marketing materials, or your website.

Graphic designers can get expensive fast so why not learn the design skills you need to make your business stand out? The 2022 School of Graphic Design Bundle can help you with that.

This eight-course bundle includes training from some of the web's top instructors, including Phil Ebiner (4.6/5-star instructor rating), Barin Cristian Doru (4.4/5 instructor rating), and Daniel Walter Scott (4.4/5 instructor rating). You'll cover some of today's most important programs from Adobe and much more.

There are multiple courses on Photoshop, the world's most well-known photo editor, teaching you how to use some of the most important effects and tools in the program. As you progress, you'll work on 40 individual projects in Photoshop, building a portfolio that you can use to start a side hustle or just to amplify your skills. You'll also take a deep dive into Premiere Pro, Adobe's industry-leading video editor. You'll also get familiar with UI/UX design using Figma and discover how to make mobile apps without writing a single line of code. There's even a crash course on building NFTs and using them to protect and authenticate your design work. All in all, it's a comprehensive design education that will help you grow your business.

Make your products and services stand out from the crowd with outstanding design. For a limited time, The 2022 School of Graphic Design Bundle is on sale for just $40.

Prices subject to change.


7 Stocks That are Ready For a Santa Claus Rally

With the end of the year approaching, many investors are looking to rebalance their portfolios. That typically means casting a critical eye at some of your strong performers and making a decision on whether they will move higher. And one thing that can dip the balance in favor of retaining a stock is the likelihood of a Santa Claus rally.

The technical definition of a Santa Claus rally is a rally that starts in the last few trading days of the year after the Christmas holiday. In recent years, however, that definition has been expanded to take into account a December rally. And with Black Friday beginning earlier and earlier and really not ending until after the holiday's end, this makes some sense.

So will there be a rally in 2021? I wouldn’t bet against it. The market continues to want to move higher and January is historically a strong month for stocks. With that said, we believe quality should still matter. Here are seven stocks that stand to benefit with or without a Santa Claus rally.

View the "7 Stocks That are Ready For a Santa Claus Rally".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.