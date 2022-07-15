50% OFF
Get the Writing and Organizational Tool Beloved by Best-Sellers

Friday, July 15, 2022 | Entrepreneur


From digital copywriting, to trying to entice investors, to working on your memoirs, you're always writing. You're writing so much, you're probably not even thinking about how much you're writing. That's why you might just assume you're a better writer than you are. But every so often you have to write something really important, and you want to make sure you get it just right. If you find you're doing that a bit more than you expected, it may be time to trust MasterWriter to help you reach your potential as a writer.

MasterWriter is a collection of writing tools, references, and organizational tools compiled into a seamless, authoritative hub. The entire program is designed to help you improve your writing and express yourself in more eloquent, imaginative ways while allowing you to organize significant writing projects in a simpler, smarter way.

With the Word Families dictionary, you'll have a jacked-up thesaurus that will help you describe common words or phrases in entirely new ways. You can also find rhymes, create metaphors and similes, explore onomatopoeia, utilize idioms or oxymorons, work on allusions and alterations, and much more. With all of these tools, you'll be able to significantly hone your writing, no matter what device you're working with.

Oscar-winning writer, director, and producer Bob Zemeckis says, "MasterWriter is an absolute necessity for today's creative writer." Emmy Award-winning writer and producer Manny Coto adds, "When I'm struggling to find the right word, MasterWriter is always the first – and last – place I go."

Find out why MasterWriter has earned a 4.4/5-star rating on Trustpilot. For a limited time, you can get a MasterWriter 2-Year License (Creative Writer Version) for 33 percent off $149 at just $99. That's a small price to pay for a tool you'll use every day that you write.

Prices subject to change.


7 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.



View the "7 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

