AAPL   275.43 (-3.47%)
FB   170.21 (-4.48%)
MSFT   153.63 (-4.53%)
GOOGL   1,210.90 (-5.04%)
AMZN   1,820.86 (-3.75%)
NVDA   246.47 (-5.60%)
BABA   198.91 (-3.62%)
GE   8.21 (-7.23%)
T   34.52 (-3.71%)
F   5.90 (-5.75%)
DIS   105.51 (-5.34%)
Gilead, Cloudera rise; Halliburton, Hanesbrands fall

Posted on Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Wednesday:

Cloudera Inc., up 4 cents to $7.89.

The software company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

DXC Technology Co., unchanged at $16.43.

The IT services company is selling its health and human services business to Veritas Capital for $5 billion.

Gilead Sciences Inc., up $1.36 to $73.70.

Patients are reportedly using Gilead's experimental COVID-19 treatment under rules that allow unapproved drugs in extreme cases.

Hanesbrands Inc., down $1.15 to $10.17.

The maker of Champion hoodies began a search to replace retiring CEO Gerald W. Evans Jr.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., down $10.32 to $464.70.

The biotechnology company and a partner hope to test a potential treatment for COVID-19, according to the Wall Street Journal.

PepsiCo Inc., down $4.39 to $129.75.

The beverage and snack maker is buying Rockstar Energy Beverages for $3.85 billion.

Halliburton Co., down 83 cents to $7.83.

Oil prices dipped as Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi acted to boost production.

Vivint Solar Inc., down $1.34 to $8.25.

The solar panel maker reported a big fourth-quarter loss.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)$464.70-2.2%N/A25.17Buy$452.09
PepsiCo (PEP)$129.66-3.3%2.95%24.98Hold$139.22
Hanesbrands (HBI)$10.17-10.2%5.90%6.13Hold$16.13
Vivint Solar (VSLR)$8.24-14.1%N/A-12.12Buy$13.17
Cloudera (CLDR)$7.87+0.3%N/A-5.50Hold$12.46
Gilead Sciences (GILD)$73.71+1.9%3.42%17.51Hold$77.75
Halliburton (HAL)$7.84-9.5%9.18%-6.13Hold$25.49

