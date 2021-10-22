S&P 500   4,546.59 (-0.07%)
DOW   35,685.84 (+0.23%)
QQQ   374.06 (-0.85%)
AAPL   148.97 (-0.34%)
MSFT   309.29 (-0.47%)
FB   322.53 (-5.66%)
GOOGL   2,751.52 (-3.04%)
TSLA   907.90 (+1.55%)
AMZN   3,340.92 (-2.74%)
NVDA   227.72 (+0.35%)
BABA   177.18 (-0.14%)
NIO   38.71 (-3.15%)
CGC   13.38 (-4.70%)
GE   104.19 (+1.01%)
AMD   119.96 (+0.53%)
MU   67.61 (-1.50%)
T   25.52 (-0.93%)
F   16.31 (-1.45%)
ACB   7.09 (-3.80%)
DIS   169.36 (-1.16%)
PFE   43.08 (+0.51%)
BA   212.87 (-0.69%)
AMC   36.52 (-6.93%)
Giuliani associate convicted of campaign finance crimes

Friday, October 22, 2021 | Tom Hays And Larry Neumeister, Associated Press


Lev Parnas walks past criminal court, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in New York. Parnas, a onetime associate of Rudy Giuliani, is accused along with a co-defendant of making illegal campaign contributions. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York jury convicted a former associate of Rudy Giuliani on Friday of charges that he made illegal campaign contributions to influence U.S. politicians and advance his business interests.

The verdict was returned in Manhattan federal court, where Lev Parnas was on trial for more than two weeks as prosecutors accused him of using other people’s money to pose as a powerful political broker and cozy up to some of the nation’s star Republican political figures.

One part of the case alleged that Parnas and an associate made illegal donations through a corporate entity to Republican political committees in 2018, including a $325,000 donation to America First Action, a super PAC supporting former President Donald Trump.

Another part said he used the wealth of a Russian financier, Andrey Muraviev, to make donations to U.S. politicians, ostensibly in support of an effort to launch a legal, recreational marijuana business.

Parnas was convicted on all counts. Giuliani wasn't charged in the case.


7 Stocks That Can Withstand a Taper Tantrum

The stock market is stimulated like a child with a sugar high on Halloween night, and investors are enjoying the ride. It seems like nearly every sector continues to point in one direction. But seasoned investors know that the markets don’t move in the same direction all the time. And even long-term bulls admit that a correction may be coming.

One reason for this is that the Federal Reserve (i.e. “The Fed”) is “talking about, talking about” an end to its asset purchase program. If that talk turns into concrete action, then it would be almost a sure sign that interest rates will rise sooner than expected.

That combination is typically negative for equities, such as stocks. Yet, even if the Fed announces an earlier-than-expected tapering plan, there are stocks that will hold up well and even thrive. And that’s the focus of this presentation. We’re taking a looks at seven stocks that stand to benefit from a less accommodative monetary policy. Financial stocks are one group of stocks that will benefit from rising interest rates. And you should also consider stocks with a high return on equity (ROE).

ROE = Net Income/Shareholders’ Equity

Stocks with a high ROE are reinvesting cash at a high rate of return which can make them an ideal choice when that cash becomes more valuable.

View the "7 Stocks That Can Withstand a Taper Tantrum".


