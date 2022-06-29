×
QQQ   283.92 (+0.13%)
AAPL   139.68 (+1.63%)
MSFT   260.48 (+1.56%)
META   163.01 (+1.45%)
GOOGL   2,225.10 (-0.67%)
AMZN   109.35 (+1.82%)
TSLA   679.46 (-2.65%)
NVDA   154.45 (-3.36%)
NIO   21.73 (-2.82%)
BABA   115.47 (-1.10%)
AMD   77.61 (-3.92%)
MU   55.76 (-3.63%)
CGC   3.52 (-2.49%)
T   20.90 (+1.41%)
GE   63.51 (-3.60%)
F   11.47 (-2.88%)
DIS   95.39 (-0.55%)
AMC   13.38 (-0.59%)
PFE   51.11 (+0.89%)
PYPL   71.29 (-0.74%)
NFLX   176.79 (-1.56%)
QQQ   283.92 (+0.13%)
AAPL   139.68 (+1.63%)
MSFT   260.48 (+1.56%)
META   163.01 (+1.45%)
GOOGL   2,225.10 (-0.67%)
AMZN   109.35 (+1.82%)
TSLA   679.46 (-2.65%)
NVDA   154.45 (-3.36%)
NIO   21.73 (-2.82%)
BABA   115.47 (-1.10%)
AMD   77.61 (-3.92%)
MU   55.76 (-3.63%)
CGC   3.52 (-2.49%)
T   20.90 (+1.41%)
GE   63.51 (-3.60%)
F   11.47 (-2.88%)
DIS   95.39 (-0.55%)
AMC   13.38 (-0.59%)
PFE   51.11 (+0.89%)
PYPL   71.29 (-0.74%)
NFLX   176.79 (-1.56%)
QQQ   283.92 (+0.13%)
AAPL   139.68 (+1.63%)
MSFT   260.48 (+1.56%)
META   163.01 (+1.45%)
GOOGL   2,225.10 (-0.67%)
AMZN   109.35 (+1.82%)
TSLA   679.46 (-2.65%)
NVDA   154.45 (-3.36%)
NIO   21.73 (-2.82%)
BABA   115.47 (-1.10%)
AMD   77.61 (-3.92%)
MU   55.76 (-3.63%)
CGC   3.52 (-2.49%)
T   20.90 (+1.41%)
GE   63.51 (-3.60%)
F   11.47 (-2.88%)
DIS   95.39 (-0.55%)
AMC   13.38 (-0.59%)
PFE   51.11 (+0.89%)
PYPL   71.29 (-0.74%)
NFLX   176.79 (-1.56%)
QQQ   283.92 (+0.13%)
AAPL   139.68 (+1.63%)
MSFT   260.48 (+1.56%)
META   163.01 (+1.45%)
GOOGL   2,225.10 (-0.67%)
AMZN   109.35 (+1.82%)
TSLA   679.46 (-2.65%)
NVDA   154.45 (-3.36%)
NIO   21.73 (-2.82%)
BABA   115.47 (-1.10%)
AMD   77.61 (-3.92%)
MU   55.76 (-3.63%)
CGC   3.52 (-2.49%)
T   20.90 (+1.41%)
GE   63.51 (-3.60%)
F   11.47 (-2.88%)
DIS   95.39 (-0.55%)
AMC   13.38 (-0.59%)
PFE   51.11 (+0.89%)
PYPL   71.29 (-0.74%)
NFLX   176.79 (-1.56%)

Giuliani's former Ukraine fixer gets 20 months in prison

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 | Larry Neumeister, Associated Press


Lev Parnas, center, speaks to the media outside the federal courthouse in New York, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani who was a figure in President Donald Trump's first impeachment investigation, was sentenced Wednesday to a year and eight months in prison for fraud and campaign finance crimes. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

NEW YORK (AP) — Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani who was a figure in President Donald Trump's first impeachment investigation, was sentenced Wednesday to a year and eight months in prison for fraud and campaign finance crimes.

Parnas, 50, had sought leniency on the grounds that he’d cooperated with the Congressional probe of Trump and his efforts to get the leaders of Ukraine to investigate President Joe Biden’s son.

U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken didn't give Parnas credit for that assistance, which came only after the Soviet-born businessman was facing criminal charges. But the judge still imposed a sentence lighter than the six years sought by prosecutors.

The judge also ordered Parnas pay $2.3 million in restitution.

Addressing the court before the sentence was announced, Parnas sobbed and apologized to people who had lost money investing in his business ventures.

“A lot that you heard is true your honor. I have not been a good person my whole life. I’ve made mistakes. And I admit it,” Parnas said. “I want to apologize to all the victims that I hurt. These are all people who are my friends, all people who trusted me and I lied to them to further my personal agenda,” Parnas said.

The criminal case against Parnas was not directly related to his work acting as a fixer for Giuliani as the former New York City mayor connected with Ukrainian officials and lobbied them to launch an investigation of Biden’s son, Hunter.

Instead, it zeroed in on donations Parnas had illegally made to a number of U.S. politicians using the riches of a wealthy Russian as part of an effort to jump-start a legal recreational-marijuana business.

In March, Parnas also pleaded guilty to a wire fraud conspiracy, admitting that he and a partner had given investors false information about a Florida-based business, Fraud Guarantee, that promised it could protect people against fraud.


That new company hired Giuliani as a consultant at a time when some Ukrainian figures were trying to curry favor with the Trump administration, agreeing to pay him $500,000.

Charles Gucciardo, a Long Island attorney who put up the cash to pay Giuliani, told the judge during the sentencing hearing that he hoped the former mayor would return the money, since Fraud Guarantee turned out to be a fraud.

“My bet is he’s going to give me that money back,” he said, adding that he didn't blame Giuliani, who has not been charged with any crimes in connection with the scheme.

Giuliani, who was working at the time as a personal lawyer for then-President Donald Trump, has said he knew nothing about the crimes of Parnas and others.

Federal prosecutors are investigating whether Giuliani's interactions with Ukrainian figures violated a federal law that governs lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities.

Parnas and a business associate, Igor Fruman, attracted attention from reporters after arranging big donations to Republican politicians, including a $325,000 donation to a political action committee supporting Trump.

An October conviction also supported a finding that he made illegal donations in 2018 to promote a new energy company.

During Parnas' sentencing hearing, the judge also heard from other people who had lost money with him in failed business deals.

Dianne Pues said the businessman “destroyed my life” when he failed to repay money she and her husband had loaned him to produce a movie called “Anatomy of an Assassin.”

Parnas promised he would become a new person.

He made a special apology to Gucciardo, turning to face him as he spoke.

“I’d like to apologize to Mr. Gucciardo. Even though I never spent a dollar of his money. I lied to him and used our friendship. Charles, I am sorry,” he said.


7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End

From sea to shining sea, the green shoots of a re-opening are rapidly turning into a forest of lush growth. That may sound a bit over the top, but after two long years, it appears that 2022 will bring a return to travel that resembles pre-pandemic levels. And if you still think that's hyperbole, consider this:

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington estimates that 73% of Americans are currently immune to the omicron variant of Covid-19. At that level, many experts believe that future surges will be less disruptive. And even Dr. Anthony Fauci believes it's time for Americans to turn the page.

And that's why investors should start looking at travel stocks. To be fair, this isn't a sector where investors will find many undervalued stocks. In fact, many skeptics may say that these stocks have future growth priced in.

That's a theory that is about to be tested in a big way. This is why we've done some digging and are presenting you with seven stocks that appear to offer some intriguing value as Americans make their travel plans.



View the "7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow to Profit In The Bear Market

Today, Kate is joined by a repeat guest, Rob Isbitts of Sungarden Investment Publishing. Rob specializes in ETF portfolios designed to deliver returns in any kind of market condition, including the current bear. In this conversation, Rob gives specific ideas for handling various allocations in your portfolio, and discusses how to approach inverse ETFs.

Listen Now to How to Profit In The Bear Market

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.