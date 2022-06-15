Give Dad the Gift of Travel

×
S&P 500   3,792.32 (+1.52%)
DOW   30,749.07 (+1.27%)
QQQ   280.14 (+1.53%)
AAPL   134.20 (+1.08%)
MSFT   249.53 (+2.06%)
META   166.13 (+1.47%)
GOOGL   2,174.49 (+1.88%)
AMZN   104.84 (+2.47%)
TSLA   683.07 (+3.08%)
NVDA   162.71 (+2.75%)
NIO   18.59 (-0.38%)
BABA   105.83 (+0.57%)
AMD   88.32 (+1.53%)
MU   59.53 (+1.41%)
CGC   3.45 (+3.60%)
T   19.68 (+1.18%)
GE   69.66 (+2.37%)
F   12.39 (+1.56%)
DIS   96.36 (+2.27%)
AMC   12.28 (+3.02%)
PFE   47.84 (-0.17%)
PYPL   73.36 (+1.24%)
NFLX   175.43 (+4.71%)
S&P 500   3,792.32 (+1.52%)
DOW   30,749.07 (+1.27%)
QQQ   280.14 (+1.53%)
AAPL   134.20 (+1.08%)
MSFT   249.53 (+2.06%)
META   166.13 (+1.47%)
GOOGL   2,174.49 (+1.88%)
AMZN   104.84 (+2.47%)
TSLA   683.07 (+3.08%)
NVDA   162.71 (+2.75%)
NIO   18.59 (-0.38%)
BABA   105.83 (+0.57%)
AMD   88.32 (+1.53%)
MU   59.53 (+1.41%)
CGC   3.45 (+3.60%)
T   19.68 (+1.18%)
GE   69.66 (+2.37%)
F   12.39 (+1.56%)
DIS   96.36 (+2.27%)
AMC   12.28 (+3.02%)
PFE   47.84 (-0.17%)
PYPL   73.36 (+1.24%)
NFLX   175.43 (+4.71%)
S&P 500   3,792.32 (+1.52%)
DOW   30,749.07 (+1.27%)
QQQ   280.14 (+1.53%)
AAPL   134.20 (+1.08%)
MSFT   249.53 (+2.06%)
META   166.13 (+1.47%)
GOOGL   2,174.49 (+1.88%)
AMZN   104.84 (+2.47%)
TSLA   683.07 (+3.08%)
NVDA   162.71 (+2.75%)
NIO   18.59 (-0.38%)
BABA   105.83 (+0.57%)
AMD   88.32 (+1.53%)
MU   59.53 (+1.41%)
CGC   3.45 (+3.60%)
T   19.68 (+1.18%)
GE   69.66 (+2.37%)
F   12.39 (+1.56%)
DIS   96.36 (+2.27%)
AMC   12.28 (+3.02%)
PFE   47.84 (-0.17%)
PYPL   73.36 (+1.24%)
NFLX   175.43 (+4.71%)
S&P 500   3,792.32 (+1.52%)
DOW   30,749.07 (+1.27%)
QQQ   280.14 (+1.53%)
AAPL   134.20 (+1.08%)
MSFT   249.53 (+2.06%)
META   166.13 (+1.47%)
GOOGL   2,174.49 (+1.88%)
AMZN   104.84 (+2.47%)
TSLA   683.07 (+3.08%)
NVDA   162.71 (+2.75%)
NIO   18.59 (-0.38%)
BABA   105.83 (+0.57%)
AMD   88.32 (+1.53%)
MU   59.53 (+1.41%)
CGC   3.45 (+3.60%)
T   19.68 (+1.18%)
GE   69.66 (+2.37%)
F   12.39 (+1.56%)
DIS   96.36 (+2.27%)
AMC   12.28 (+3.02%)
PFE   47.84 (-0.17%)
PYPL   73.36 (+1.24%)
NFLX   175.43 (+4.71%)

Give Dad the Gift of Travel

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 | Entrepreneur


Father's Day is coming up on June 19. Do you know what you're getting your dad this year? You might have a few ideas, but when you reach a certain age, you care less about things and more about experiences. If that describes your father, why not give him the gift of travel this year? But with prices rising due to inflation, you'll have to find a way for him to travel affordably

During our Father's Day Sale, we're offering a special deal on a one-year subscription to Launching Travel, one of the fastest-growing, exclusive savings travel membership programs on the market.

Launching Travel features an innovative new business model that offers deep deals on lifestyle brands, gifting, and exclusive services designed for frequent travelers, would-be vacationers, or anyone with wanderlust. The Launching Travel team negotiates amazing prices with its partners so that members can simply browse the one-stop shopping experience to score great travel deals. You might find your favorite hotels at up to 60% off, rental cars for up to 20% off, the hottest event tickets for up to 20% off, and much more.

The marketplace is constantly updated with new deals, and the seamless shopping platform makes it easy for travelers to find inspiration. And, of course, if there are brands you love, you can find them and save on all kinds of offers.

In addition to marketplace access, Launching Travel offers a ton of membership perks. You'll get two magazine subscriptions of your choice, a free $25 Restaurant.com certificate, $110 in "Gift Giving" value cards, $30 gift certificates to select merchants, cash back at 500 stores, coupons on more than 10,000 popular sites, and get the opportunity to earn more gift cards and cash offers throughout your membership.

Help Dad experience the world on a budget. During our Father's Day Sale, you can get a one-year subscription to Launching Travel for just $19.99 or 55% off, but only until June 19.

Prices subject to change.


7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.



View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDiversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach

In today’s episode, Kate welcomes guest Sean Bonner, co-founder of Guild Financial, a self-directed investing and financial education platform, with a special focus on the military community. Sean’s background as a portfolio manager and Navy officer informs his view of the economy and his approach to investing

Listen Now to Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.