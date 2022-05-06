Give Mom the Gift of a Night Out This Mother's Day





Mother's Day is fast approaching this Sunday, May 8th. If you have yet to find something for mom, why not treat her to something you can both enjoy? A nice dinner out. With a Restaurant.com eGift card, on sale now for a limited time, you can give a gift that keeps on giving and lets her do a little giving of her own.

A Restaurant.com eGift card, like the name suggests, is usable at more than 62,000 restaurants throughout the U.S. Not only that, Restaurants.com gives customers access to special deals ranging from $5 to $100 that never expire and cost just a fraction of face value. There are more than 500,000 deals available every day, with thousands of new deals added every month. You can get certificates for dine-in, takeout, or delivery depending on the deal and enjoy your food wherever you'd like.

With Restaurants.com's Verified Diner Ratings and Reviews program, mom will have access to the best, most reliable reviews for restaurants in her area. This program ensures that only people who have actually dined in a restaurant write a review so there are no fake or spam reviews.

Some Restaurants.com restaurants include Dickey's Barbecue Pit, House of Blues, IHOP, Subway, Señor Frog's, and many, many more.

Give mom a gift that keeps on giving this Mother's Day. (And maybe get a nice meal out of it, too.) Right now, you can save on a variety of Restaurants.com eGift cards:

Shop more Mother's Day deals and use code SHIP4FREE to get free shipping.

Prices subject to change.

Inflation and its effects on corporate earnings going forward is the headline story taking over the stock market. The Consumer Price Index rose at a 6.8% pace on a year-over-year (YOY) basis. That marked the fastest rate since June 1982.And even when the CPI stripped away food and energy prices (because who buys groceries or puts gas in their car?), the CPI was still 4.9% on a YOY level, the highest since 1991.The market is coming to grips with the idea that not only is inflation is not transitory, but that it’s drawn the attention of the Federal Reserve. And after the Federal Reserve’s last meeting, investors are starting to see how the market may be affected in 2022.Growth investors may be able to ride out whatever comes next. The same can’t be said for income investors, particularly those who are at or nearing retirement age. The effect of inflation may be having a stark effect on their portfolios at a time when they need money the most.One great way to offset the effect of inflation in their portfolios is by buying high-quality dividend stocks. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. Dividends can help provide a source of income. And for investors who don’t need the money right away, reinvesting dividends can allow for a greater total return.In this special presentation, we’ll highlight seven stocks that made the MarketBeat list of 100 dividend-paying companies that received the highest average rating among analysts in the last 12 months.