Global Citizen conference to unite political leaders, celebs

Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   4,079.09
DOW   33,826.69
QQQ   301.16
Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot 
Ultimate Under-the-Radar Stock (Ad)
Turkey rejects links between NATO expansion, F-16 deal
Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken's Shakedown?
Ultimate Under-the-Radar Stock (Ad)
Putin's Ukraine gamble seen as biggest threat to his rule
Why Albemarle Stock is a Long-Term Buy for an Inevitable Future?
Ultimate Under-the-Radar Stock (Ad)
Russia sells weapons at Abu Dhabi arms fair amid Ukraine war
Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
S&P 500   4,079.09
DOW   33,826.69
QQQ   301.16
Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot 
Ultimate Under-the-Radar Stock (Ad)
Turkey rejects links between NATO expansion, F-16 deal
Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken's Shakedown?
Ultimate Under-the-Radar Stock (Ad)
Putin's Ukraine gamble seen as biggest threat to his rule
Why Albemarle Stock is a Long-Term Buy for an Inevitable Future?
Ultimate Under-the-Radar Stock (Ad)
Russia sells weapons at Abu Dhabi arms fair amid Ukraine war
Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
S&P 500   4,079.09
DOW   33,826.69
QQQ   301.16
Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot 
Ultimate Under-the-Radar Stock (Ad)
Turkey rejects links between NATO expansion, F-16 deal
Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken's Shakedown?
Ultimate Under-the-Radar Stock (Ad)
Putin's Ukraine gamble seen as biggest threat to his rule
Why Albemarle Stock is a Long-Term Buy for an Inevitable Future?
Ultimate Under-the-Radar Stock (Ad)
Russia sells weapons at Abu Dhabi arms fair amid Ukraine war
Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
S&P 500   4,079.09
DOW   33,826.69
QQQ   301.16
Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot 
Ultimate Under-the-Radar Stock (Ad)
Turkey rejects links between NATO expansion, F-16 deal
Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken's Shakedown?
Ultimate Under-the-Radar Stock (Ad)
Putin's Ukraine gamble seen as biggest threat to his rule
Why Albemarle Stock is a Long-Term Buy for an Inevitable Future?
Ultimate Under-the-Radar Stock (Ad)
Russia sells weapons at Abu Dhabi arms fair amid Ukraine war
Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.

Global Citizen conference to unite political leaders, celebs

Tue., February 21, 2023 | Glenn Gamboa, AP Business Writer

Chris Martin of the British band Coldplay speaks at a news conference at Foro Sol in Mexico City, Friday, April 15, 2016. Advocacy group Global Citizen will convene political, philanthropic, business and cultural leaders for a thought leadership conference in New York to tackle extreme poverty more quickly. The group announced Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 that Global Citizen NOW will be a two-day conference on April 27 co-chaired by Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, as well as leaders of Barbados and Ghana, along with Martin and Tony winner Hugh Jackman.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

NEW YORK (AP) — Advocacy group Global Citizen will convene political, philanthropic, business and cultural leaders for a thought leadership conference in New York to tackle extreme poverty more quickly.

The group announced Tuesday that Global Citizen NOW will be a two-day conference beginning April 27, co-chaired by Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, as well as leaders of Barbados and Ghana, along with Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Tony winner and “Wolverine” star Hugh Jackman. Executives from Verizon, Cisco, Citi, and Procter & Gamble will join philanthropic leaders from Ford, Open Society, PepsiCo and Rockefeller foundations.

“We’re bringing together this extraordinary group of amazing leaders, and everything is focused on action taking, and on impact,” said Hugh Evans, Global Citizen CEO. “We’re not going to host a single panel, a single session, unless there’s an action to be taken out of it.”

The conference plans to create collaboration between various sectors to spur “urgent action” to end extreme poverty.

According to a Nature Energy report published last week, the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could push 141 million people globally into extreme poverty because of increased costs for fuel and the higher prices for goods and services.

That would be on top of the 100 million people who COVID-19 returned to extreme poverty that the inaugural Global Citizen NOW tried to help last year.

“We see an opportunity to disrupt the model of global forums where world leaders get in a closed room and have private conversations that affect our planet and the next generation,” Evans said in a statement. “Money and solutions are on the table but aren’t deployed. Nothing changes and there’s no one to hold them accountable. We’re focused on turning ideas into impact.”

____


Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Should you invest $1,000 in PepsiCo right now?

Before you consider PepsiCo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PepsiCo wasn't on the list.

While PepsiCo currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning

If a company's CEO, COO, and CFO were all selling shares of their stock, would you want to know?

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Procter & Gamble (PG)
2.4472 of 5 stars		$140.01+2.1%2.61%24.56Moderate Buy$153.47
Citigroup (C)
2.9041 of 5 stars		$51.42-0.1%3.97%7.35Hold$57.64
Cisco Systems (CSCO)
2.8408 of 5 stars		$50.77-0.4%2.99%18.60Hold$55.05
Verizon Communications (VZ)
3.0866 of 5 stars		$40.22+1.0%6.49%7.95Hold$47.63
PepsiCo (PEP)
2.3557 of 5 stars		$176.28+0.4%2.61%27.50Hold$184.08
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

T, TMUS or VZ - Buy, Sell or Hold

Buy, sell or hold these wireless stocks. In this video we discuss T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon to help investors make an informed decision.

Related Videos

3 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever in 2023
3 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever in 2023
Chevron: Buy for the Dividend, Stick Around for the Growth
Chevron: Buy for the Dividend, Stick Around for the Growth
3 Dividend Kings For 2023, And a Bonus Pick
3 Dividend Kings For 2023, And a Bonus Pick

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: