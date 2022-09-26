Global Citizen Festival generates $2.4 billion in pledges

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,660.94 (-0.87%)
DOW   29,319.74 (-0.91%)
QQQ   276.38 (+0.32%)
AAPL   151.76 (+0.88%)
MSFT   239.50 (+0.66%)
META   138.12 (-1.63%)
GOOGL   98.58 (-0.16%)
AMZN   115.84 (+1.81%)
TSLA   278.24 (+1.06%)
NVDA   123.62 (-1.23%)
NIO   17.72 (+0.45%)
BABA   79.24 (+0.56%)
AMD   67.03 (-1.37%)
T   15.81 (-1.25%)
MU   49.53 (-1.14%)
CGC   2.79 (-1.76%)
F   12.02 (-2.36%)
GE   65.03 (+0.74%)
DIS   98.84 (-0.66%)
AMC   7.40 (-7.38%)
PYPL   85.77 (-1.38%)
PFE   43.92 (-0.36%)
NFLX   226.12 (-0.13%)
S&P 500   3,660.94 (-0.87%)
DOW   29,319.74 (-0.91%)
QQQ   276.38 (+0.32%)
AAPL   151.76 (+0.88%)
MSFT   239.50 (+0.66%)
META   138.12 (-1.63%)
GOOGL   98.58 (-0.16%)
AMZN   115.84 (+1.81%)
TSLA   278.24 (+1.06%)
NVDA   123.62 (-1.23%)
NIO   17.72 (+0.45%)
BABA   79.24 (+0.56%)
AMD   67.03 (-1.37%)
T   15.81 (-1.25%)
MU   49.53 (-1.14%)
CGC   2.79 (-1.76%)
F   12.02 (-2.36%)
GE   65.03 (+0.74%)
DIS   98.84 (-0.66%)
AMC   7.40 (-7.38%)
PYPL   85.77 (-1.38%)
PFE   43.92 (-0.36%)
NFLX   226.12 (-0.13%)
S&P 500   3,660.94 (-0.87%)
DOW   29,319.74 (-0.91%)
QQQ   276.38 (+0.32%)
AAPL   151.76 (+0.88%)
MSFT   239.50 (+0.66%)
META   138.12 (-1.63%)
GOOGL   98.58 (-0.16%)
AMZN   115.84 (+1.81%)
TSLA   278.24 (+1.06%)
NVDA   123.62 (-1.23%)
NIO   17.72 (+0.45%)
BABA   79.24 (+0.56%)
AMD   67.03 (-1.37%)
T   15.81 (-1.25%)
MU   49.53 (-1.14%)
CGC   2.79 (-1.76%)
F   12.02 (-2.36%)
GE   65.03 (+0.74%)
DIS   98.84 (-0.66%)
AMC   7.40 (-7.38%)
PYPL   85.77 (-1.38%)
PFE   43.92 (-0.36%)
NFLX   226.12 (-0.13%)
S&P 500   3,660.94 (-0.87%)
DOW   29,319.74 (-0.91%)
QQQ   276.38 (+0.32%)
AAPL   151.76 (+0.88%)
MSFT   239.50 (+0.66%)
META   138.12 (-1.63%)
GOOGL   98.58 (-0.16%)
AMZN   115.84 (+1.81%)
TSLA   278.24 (+1.06%)
NVDA   123.62 (-1.23%)
NIO   17.72 (+0.45%)
BABA   79.24 (+0.56%)
AMD   67.03 (-1.37%)
T   15.81 (-1.25%)
MU   49.53 (-1.14%)
CGC   2.79 (-1.76%)
F   12.02 (-2.36%)
GE   65.03 (+0.74%)
DIS   98.84 (-0.66%)
AMC   7.40 (-7.38%)
PYPL   85.77 (-1.38%)
PFE   43.92 (-0.36%)
NFLX   226.12 (-0.13%)

Global Citizen Festival generates $2.4 billion in pledges

Mon., September 26, 2022 | Glenn Gamboa, AP Business Writer

Charlie Puth performs at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York on Sept. 24, 2022. The 10th anniversary of the Global Citizen Festival, which included performances from Metallica, Mariah Carey and Usher, generated more than $2.4 billion in commitments to fight extreme poverty and disease. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, file)

NEW YORK (AP) — The 10th anniversary of the Global Citizen Festival, which included performances from Metallica, Mariah Carey and Usher, generated more than $2.4 billion in commitments to fight extreme poverty and disease.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and others addressed the crowds gathered in New York’s Central Park and Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana, for nine hours Saturday.

“Amidst all the doomsday messages we hear today, hope lies in the fact that millions of citizens are rising up to take action, more than any other point in history,” Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said in a prepared statement. “Ending extreme poverty is not a partisan issue, and those most in need cannot be treated like political pawns. Our job is to not let our leaders forget that.”

What makes Global Citizen Festival different from other fundraisers is that tickets for the event are not for sale. To attend, supporters must volunteer time to take various actions – from signing petitions and calling or messaging world leaders on social media to address certain issues – during a six-week campaign. This year’s campaign generated more than two million actions, more than doubling the previous record for the advocacy nonprofit.

International leaders announced new policies at the festival, influenced, in part, by Global Citizen supporters. French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that he would reallocate 30% of his country’s Special Drawing Rights reserves with the International Monetary Fund to the world’s poorest countries, specifically in Africa, to help them fund projects battling extreme poverty and climate change. The governments of Ghana and South Africa announced the formation of the $1 billion African Prosperity Fund, to finance infrastructure, technology and sustainability projects across the continent.

Rotary International President Jennifer Jones announced a $150 million, three-year commitment to fight polio through the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, part of the service organization’s work against the disease since 1985.


“Quite honestly, until everyone is protected, no one is protected,” Jones told The Associated Press in an interview. “And we see now with the state of emergency being declared in New York and the case of vaccine-derived polio that has entered here, it’s close to home. I think it’s a little bit of an alarm bell to a lot of people who thought, ‘Well, this is something that’s gone. Why do we even need to immunize our children?’”

Jones said she wanted to announce Rotary International’s new commitment at Global Citizen Festival’s 10th anniversary because the organization made a similar announcement at the first festival.

“They have millions and millions of Global Citizens and we have 1.4 million citizens who are people of action, who are doing things every single day in the field,” Jones said. “So the ability for us to take our activated populations and showcase that we want to help and help people understand what they can do to make a difference, it’s just a great synergy between our two organizations.”

_____

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

7 Water Stocks to Buy as the World Dries Up

Many of us will read this and be oblivious to the worldwide crisis. But if the current trends continue, it will become real to all of us soon enough. Most of us learned in elementary school that 97% of the world's water is salt water. And only about 1% of the total water supply is drinkable.

That is becoming difficult math for several areas of the world. A severe, multi-year drought is causing water levels to sink to historically low levels. And the federal government is threatening to cut water use by 25% in the most-affected states of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

And even if we're not put under water restrictions, we are all likely to see higher costs for food. One reason for that is that about 25% of the nation's food supply comes from California. An American Farm Bureau Federation survey conducted in 2021 found that 40% of farmers sold off part of their cattle herds.

 But opportunities present themselves in the midst of crisis, and this is no difference. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven water stocks that look like smart buys as the world grapples for solutions.

View the "7 Water Stocks to Buy as the World Dries Up".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.