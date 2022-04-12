Global operation takes down hackers' leaked data market

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — European Union police agency Europol said Tuesday it has coordinated an international operation to take down a major hackers' marketplace that sold access to database leaks from U.S. companies including credit card details, user names and passwords for online accounts.

Europol’s European Cybercrime Centre coordinated the operation to take down “RaidForums” and arrest its alleged administrator and two suspected accomplices. The agency did not say where or when the takedown and arrests happened.

The international operation involved agencies from the United States, including the FBI, and Secret Service, as well as law enforcement agencies from the United Kingdom, Sweden, Portugal, and Romania.

“Disruption has always been a key technique in operating against threat actors online, so targeting forums that host huge amounts of stolen data keeps criminals on their toes,” said Edvardas Šileris, head of Europol's European Cybercrime Centre. “Europol will continue working with its international partners to make cybercrime harder — and riskier — to commit.”

