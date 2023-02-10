Global Payments Stock Could Be Running Out of Steam

The shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) have been moving higher since mid December, up 13.7% since the start of the year. However, the equity appears to be running into some technical pressure on the charts, including its 200-day moving average, which has historically bearish implications.

According to data from Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, GPN has come within one standard deviation of the aforementioned trendline five times over the past three years. The stock was lower one month later 80% of the time, averaging a 9.5% loss. From its current perch of $112, this setback would place Global Payments stock just below $102.

An unwinding of optimism amongst analysts could provide headwinds as well. Of the 20 analysts in coverage, 15 carry a "buy" or better rating on GPN. Plus, the 12-month consensus price target of $142.93 is a 27% premium to current levels.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here