Global shares extend gains on global optimism, vaccine hopes

A man wearing a face mask walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, lifted by the economic recovery, vaccine rollouts and signs that new coronavirus cases may be abating. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
A woman wearing a face mask walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, lifted by the economic recovery, vaccine rollouts and signs that new coronavirus cases may be abating. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
A man wearing a face mask walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, lifted by the economic recovery, vaccine rollouts and signs that new coronavirus cases may be abating. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
People wearing face masks walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, lifted by the economic recovery, vaccine rollouts and signs that new coronavirus cases may be abating. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
TOKYO (AP) — Global shares advanced on Tuesday, lifted by the economic recovery, vaccine rollouts and signs that new coronavirus cases may be abating.
U.S. markets were closed Monday for Washington's Birthday, a national holiday. Shanghai remains closed for the Lunar New Year, until Thursday.
France's CAC 40 edged up nearly 0.2% to 5,795.86 in early trading, while Germany's DAX added 0.1% to 14,126.81. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.3% to 6,774.58. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures adding 0.6% to 31,600. S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% to 3,950.88.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.3% to finish at 30,467.75, after closing the day before above 30,000 for the first time since August 1990. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng added 1.9% to 30,746.66. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.5% to 3,163.25, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.7% to 6,917.30.
Despite data that show regional economies have been hit hard by the pandemic, investors are still sending indexes ever higher. Analysts think Asian shares will continue to rally, cheered by the recent gains on the U.S. and European markets.
Hopes for a recovery are being driven partly by the COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, said Prakash Sakpal, senior economist Asia at ING.
“Gains will still likely be capped as investors remain wary of newer strains of the variant, which may be more resilient to existing vaccines," he added.
A vaccine rollout is starting soon in Japan, a nation that's lagged behind the U.S. and Europe with the inoculations. It begins with about 20,000 medical workers, followed by 3.7 million more medical workers. The government's goal is to have shots available for elderly people in April, and for everyone by June.
Government data earlier this week showed the Japanese economy has rebounded from the growth drop experienced earlier over COVID-19, but contracted for 2020 overall. It's unclear whether the world's third largest economy can stay on the growth track, as worries continue about an ongoing wave of infections.
Uncertainty about whether the Tokyo Olympics can go on in July, postponed from last year, with no foreign spectators or perhaps no spectators at all, is adding to the gloom.
Still, optimism remains over stimulus measures, including trillions of dollars more aid from the U.S. government. Some companies have released surprisingly strong earnings reports, adding to investor enthusiasm.
“Global equity markets remain on the climb into this week with the multitude of positive factors, including U.S. fiscal stimulus hopes, positive earnings and the vaccine rollout supporting sentiment,” said Jingyi Pan, senior market strategist at IG in Singapore.
U.S. benchmarks ended last week at record highs.
In energy trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil added 63 cents to $60.10 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.23 to $59.47 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 15 cents to $63.45 per barrel.
In currency trading, the U.S. dollar inched up to 105.51 Japanese yen from 105.39 yen. The euro strengthened to $1.2139 from $1.2131.
___
Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama
7 Tech Stocks To Buy On Sale
This too shall pass. Those four words should be taped to the computer screen of every investor. If you own shares of the tech sector, you’ve seen your portfolio take quite a hit. Tech stocks were largely immune from the effects of the pandemic.
However, as investors are looking to rebalance their portfolios, tech stocks were obvious targets for some profit-taking. And at the end of the day, that’s what I believe the latest tech selloff amounts to. Stocks don’t move in one direction all the time. Sure, there may be some saber-rattling about breaking up big tech. But with an election in less than two months, nobody will have the political will to do anything.
That doesn’t mean that it’s all going to be smooth sailing. Sure, the Federal Reserve did its part by promising low-interest rates until the end of time (or at least through 2023 whatever comes first). But the rest of 2020 is likely to be volatile for stocks.
First, there’s still the novel coronavirus hanging around. It’s not going to simply disappear after election day. That will take some combination of a vaccine and/or therapeutic. And all the likely candidates seem to be getting farther away the deeper into clinical trials they get.
And we have an election. But we are not likely to know the winner of the election on election night. In fact, for those who remember the spectacle of “hanging chads”, this election could make that one look like amateur hour.
The bottom line is there will be uncertainty. But there are always gains to be found, particularly now that their stock price has come down a little bit. Here are seven tech stocks that you can look to add or increase a position in now that they’re trading at a discount.
View the "7 Tech Stocks To Buy On Sale".