S&P 500   4,443.11
DOW   34,869.37
QQQ   370.35
Draft Kings Stock Presents a Bargain Opportunity
Long-Term Investors Should Jump on the Nike Selloff
It’s a Good Time to Grab Goodyear Tire Stock
United Natural Foods is a Buy Before Earnings
REIT Innovative Industrial Properties Finds Support Above 10-Day Average
Facing Roadblocks to Get Out of Debt? 4 Tips that Actually Work
Stocks trade mixed; banks, energy sectors gain, tech falls
S&P 500   4,443.11
DOW   34,869.37
QQQ   370.35
Draft Kings Stock Presents a Bargain Opportunity
Long-Term Investors Should Jump on the Nike Selloff
It’s a Good Time to Grab Goodyear Tire Stock
United Natural Foods is a Buy Before Earnings
REIT Innovative Industrial Properties Finds Support Above 10-Day Average
Facing Roadblocks to Get Out of Debt? 4 Tips that Actually Work
Stocks trade mixed; banks, energy sectors gain, tech falls
S&P 500   4,443.11
DOW   34,869.37
QQQ   370.35
Draft Kings Stock Presents a Bargain Opportunity
Long-Term Investors Should Jump on the Nike Selloff
It’s a Good Time to Grab Goodyear Tire Stock
United Natural Foods is a Buy Before Earnings
REIT Innovative Industrial Properties Finds Support Above 10-Day Average
Facing Roadblocks to Get Out of Debt? 4 Tips that Actually Work
Stocks trade mixed; banks, energy sectors gain, tech falls
S&P 500   4,443.11
DOW   34,869.37
QQQ   370.35
Draft Kings Stock Presents a Bargain Opportunity
Long-Term Investors Should Jump on the Nike Selloff
It’s a Good Time to Grab Goodyear Tire Stock
United Natural Foods is a Buy Before Earnings
REIT Innovative Industrial Properties Finds Support Above 10-Day Average
Facing Roadblocks to Get Out of Debt? 4 Tips that Actually Work
Stocks trade mixed; banks, energy sectors gain, tech falls

Global shares mostly fall on China energy, Evergrande fears

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 | Yuri Kageyama, AP Business Writer


A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Asian shares mostly fell Tuesday as concerns about China chipped away at investor optimism following a mixed finish on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares mostly fell Tuesday as concerns about China chipped away at investor optimism following a mixed finish on Wall Street.

France's CAC 40 declined 1.4% in early trading to 6,561.06. Germany's DAX slipped 0.8% to 15,443.31. Britain's FTSE 100 shed 0.4% to 7,035.80. U.S. shares were set for a retreat, with the future for the Dow Industrials down 0.4% to 34,617.00. The S&P 500 future lost 0.7% to 4,404.25.

In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.2% to finish at 30,183.96. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 1.5% to 7,275.60. South Korea's Kospi declined 1.1% to 3,097.92. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 1.2% to 24,500.39. The Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.5% to 3,602.22.

A power crunch in some parts of China has shut down factories and left some households without electricity under an effort to meet official energy use targets. That could have global repercussions, including on supplies needed for manufacturing throughout Asia, coming right ahead of the year-end shopping season.

That's on top of parts and raw material shortages that already ail regional manufacturing because of supply disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Analysts say the power shortage in China could become prolonged as the demand for coal and natural gas surges during the winter.

Another lingering market worry resonating from China is the possible collapse of one of China’s biggest real estate developers, Evergrande Group, which is struggling to avoid a default on billions of dollars of debt.

"Crucially, contagion risks loom large due to transmission within the property sector due to similar risks to home-buyers and banks via balance sheet exposures," said Vishnu Varathan of the Asia & Oceania Treasury Department at Mizuho Bank. “Fact is Evergrande is at best a risk that has temporarily abated but is far from abolished.”

The vote for the leader of Japan's ruling party, set for Wednesday, was also weighing on Tokyo trading, according to analysts, as players took a wait-and-see attitude. Four candidates are in the race to replace Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is stepping down after a year in office. No major economic or foreign policy changes are expected, as the pro-U.S. Liberal Democratic Party has ruled Japan almost continually in recent decades.

Consumer spending has been the key driver for the economic recovery and it has been crimped in part by rising cases of COVID-19 because of the highly contagious delta variant, which remains a huge concern in Asia.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 73 cents to $76.18 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.47 to $75.45 per barrel on Monday.

Brent crude, the international standard, rose 68 cents to $80.21 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 111.26 Japanese yen from 110.00 yen. The euro cost $1.1679, inching down from $1.1684.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama


7 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy As Climate Change Initiatives Heat Up

Climate change remains a polarizing political issue. However, as an investor, it’s a debate that bears watching. And that’s not just the case for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investors. Every investor that’s looking to profit from the current $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill needs to pay attention to the current debate about climate change.

That’s because right now the business of climate change is beginning to catch up to the emotion. And that makes it a good time to invest in the clean energy sector. This includes solar and wind stocks. But it also includes other related sectors such as electric vehicle charging and other renewable energy sources such as renewable natural gas (RNG).

That’s the topic of this special presentation which looks at 7 clean energy stocks that look like strong buys as the Biden administration looks to pass its sweeping infrastructure bill.

Investors need to be able to skate to where the puck is moving. For years, climate change initiatives have been bogged down by the reality that the technology was not ready to meet the moment. That is rapidly becoming a non-issue. And that makes this sector one that investors can’t afford to ignore.

View the "7 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy As Climate Change Initiatives Heat Up".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.