S&P 500   4,566.48
DOW   35,741.15
QQQ   377.93
To The Moon? Tesla’s Price Is Going To Mars 
3 Swing Trades for Q3 Earnings Season
Hertz order for Teslas ranks among biggest-ever EV purchases
Hertz orders 100,000 Model 3 electric vehicles from Tesla
pixel
Microsoft: Russian-backed hackers targeting cloud services
Supply Issues Give Lennox Investors A Chill 
Stocks tick further into record heights on Wall Street
S&P 500   4,566.48
DOW   35,741.15
QQQ   377.93
To The Moon? Tesla’s Price Is Going To Mars 
3 Swing Trades for Q3 Earnings Season
Hertz order for Teslas ranks among biggest-ever EV purchases
Hertz orders 100,000 Model 3 electric vehicles from Tesla
pixel
Microsoft: Russian-backed hackers targeting cloud services
Supply Issues Give Lennox Investors A Chill 
Stocks tick further into record heights on Wall Street
S&P 500   4,566.48
DOW   35,741.15
QQQ   377.93
To The Moon? Tesla’s Price Is Going To Mars 
3 Swing Trades for Q3 Earnings Season
Hertz order for Teslas ranks among biggest-ever EV purchases
Hertz orders 100,000 Model 3 electric vehicles from Tesla
pixel
Microsoft: Russian-backed hackers targeting cloud services
Supply Issues Give Lennox Investors A Chill 
Stocks tick further into record heights on Wall Street
S&P 500   4,566.48
DOW   35,741.15
QQQ   377.93
To The Moon? Tesla’s Price Is Going To Mars 
3 Swing Trades for Q3 Earnings Season
Hertz order for Teslas ranks among biggest-ever EV purchases
Hertz orders 100,000 Model 3 electric vehicles from Tesla
pixel
Microsoft: Russian-backed hackers targeting cloud services
Supply Issues Give Lennox Investors A Chill 
Stocks tick further into record heights on Wall Street

Global shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street rally

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 | Yuri Kageyama, AP Business Writer


A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday after another rally to a record high on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mostly higher Tuesday after another rally to a record high on Wall Street.

France's CAC 40 added 0.8% in early trading to 6,765.92, while Germany's DAX edged up 1.0% to 15,759.82. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.7% to 7,270.40. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures up 0.3% at 35,723.00. S&P 500 futures were up 0.4% at 4,576.25.

Stocks have been pushing broadly higher as companies turn in much stronger profit reports for the summer than analysts had expected. Historically low interest rates, along with strong corporate profit growth, have helped the S&P 500 more than double from the bottom it set in March 2020 in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added 1.8% to finish at 29,106.01. The advance was helped by a 2.6% jump in electronics and entertainment Sony Corp., which is reporting earnings later this week. Sony, which has video game and movie divisions, has seen sales rise as people opted for stay-home entertainment during the pandemic.

Other big gainers included Nippon Telegraph & Telephone, which jumped 5.4% after it upgraded its earnings outlook.

“Sentiments in Asia may largely mirror the stellar performance in Wall Street overnight, while the COVID-19 situation in China remains on watch with control measures being tightened,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

China has reimposed travel restrictions in some areas to combat outbreaks of the virus that are adding to concerns over a slowing economy.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.4% to 26,038.27. The Shanghai Composite declined 0.3% to 3,597.64.

South Korea's Kospi gained 0.9% to 3,049.08 after the government reported the economy grew at an annual pace of 4%, according to government data. That was slightly weaker than expected. But analysts expect consumer spending to recover as virus cases ease with progress in the country's vaccine rollout.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost earlier gains to be little changed, inching up less than 0.1% to 7,443.40.

Several of the U.S. market’s most influential stocks are set to report earnings this week, including Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Google’s parent company, Alphabet. Because they’re the four biggest companies on Wall Street by market value, their stock movements have a huge effect on the S&P 500.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 45 cents to $83.31 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It ended Monday trading unchanged at $83.76 per barrel. Brent crude, the basis for international pricing, fell 38 cents to $85.61 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 114.02 Japanese yen from 113.71 yen. The euro cost $1.1610, inching down from $1.1611.

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.