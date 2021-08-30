Global shares rise after US Fed signals low rates will stay

Monday, August 30, 2021 | Yuri Kageyama, AP Business Writer


A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Asian shares were mostly higher Monday, as investors interpreted comments from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve as signaling low interest rates were here to stay for some time. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were higher Monday, as investors interpreted comments from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve as signaling low interest rates were here to stay for some time.

France's CAC 40 rose less than 0.1% in early trading to 6,684.18, while Germany's DAX edged up 0.1% to 15,870.46. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.3% to 7,148.01. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures up nearly 0.1% at 35,420.00. S&P 500 futures gained 0.1% to 4,508.75.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up 0.5% to close at 27,789.29. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2% to 7,504.50. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.3% to 3,144.19. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.5% to 25,539.54, while the Shanghai Composite stood at 3,528.15, up 0.2%.

Regional investors are also looking ahead to data expected to be released Tuesday on China's manufacturing sector.

The rally in Asia paralleled the rise that ended the previous week on Wall Street. The speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell was key, as U.S. stocks have set record after record this year, in large part because of the Fed's massive efforts to prop up the economy and financial markets. The gains had been getting increasingly tentative as markets began to look toward a possible end of the Fed’s assistance.

Last week, Powell noted past mistakes where policy makers made premature moves in the face of seemingly high inflation. He made clear a slowing of the Fed's bond purchases doesn't mean a rise in short-term rates is imminent. That would require the job market and inflation to hurdle “substantially more stringent” tests.

“We have much ground to cover to reach maximum employment," Powell said.

One problem Powell noted was the delta variant of the coronavirus, which remains a global concern. The delta variant is behind the recent surge in COVID-19 infections in Asia, where the vaccine rollout has been slower than parts of the U.S. and Europe.

“With the spread of the delta variant still rife and the vaccination drive slow, Singapore being the exception, the path out of the pandemic is unpredictable, fraught with setbacks and periodic lock downs,” said Venkateswaran Lavanya at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

The delta variant has already slowed some economic activity. In the U.S., a report on Friday showed that consumer spending in the country rose 0.3% in July from June, a sharp slowdown from the prior month’s 1.1% jump. That’s a big deal when consumer spending is the driving force of the U.S. economy, and its growth slowed even though income growth for Americans accelerated to 1.1% last month.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost 68 cents to $68.06 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 26 cents to $72.44 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar inched up to 109.85 Japanese yen from 109.84 yen. The euro cost $1.1803, down from $1.1792.

___

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.


7 Stocks That Can Help You Profit From Summer Shortages

One of the lingering impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic is the supply chain disruptions that continue to bedevil many sectors. By now, every investor is aware of the global chip shortage that is disrupting many sectors that were projected to have strong growth in 2021.

But there are many more sectors that are being affected by supply chain disruptions. And this affects everything from big-ticket items like cars to everyday items like pet food and even bacon.

The focus of this special presentation is seven companies that stand to benefit from the current disruption in the supply chain. All of these companies delivered strong gains in 2020. Some of them have weakened in 2021, but that was before the full extent of the supply chain weakness was discovered.

As the economy reopens, the shortage of items is likely to continue and become much more notable. When they do, many of these stocks may get overpriced. That’s why now is the time to get in on these stocks that can help you work the supply chain in your favor.

View the "7 Stocks That Can Help You Profit From Summer Shortages".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.