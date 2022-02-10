S&P 500   4,587.18
DOW   35,768.06
QQQ   366.73
Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life 
XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear 
Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook 
The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
S&P 500   4,587.18
DOW   35,768.06
QQQ   366.73
Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life 
XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear 
Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook 
The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
S&P 500   4,587.18
DOW   35,768.06
QQQ   366.73
Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life 
XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear 
Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook 
The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
S&P 500   4,587.18
DOW   35,768.06
QQQ   366.73
Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life 
XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear 
Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook 
The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group

Global shares rise as investors eye US inflation report

Thursday, February 10, 2022 | Yuri Kageyama, AP Business Writer


A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Asian shares mostly rose Thursday as investors tried to gauge U.S. inflation, tensions between Russia and Ukraine and the impact of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares rose Thursday as investors tried to gauge U.S. inflation, tensions between Russia and Ukraine and the impact of the pandemic.

France's CAC 40 added 0.5% in early trading to 7,168.36, while Germany's DAX rose 0.7% to 15,595.10. Britain's FTSE 100 edged up 0.1% to 7,651.65. U.S. futures were mixed with the contract for the Dow industrials up 0.1% to 35,678.00. The S&P 500 future was 0.1% lower, at 4,572.25.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.4% to finish at 27,696.08. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3% to 7,288.50. South Korea's Kospi added 0.1% to 2,771.93. Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged up 0.4% to 24,924.35, while the Shanghai Composite edged up 0.2% to 3,485.91.

Japan extended measures in Tokyo and some other places to curb outbreaks of the coronavirus for three weeks, until March 6, to try to bring the spread of the omicron variant under control.

The restrictions, mostly requests to restaurants and bars to close early, had been scheduled to end on Sunday. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's decision follows requests from governors in areas where daily infection cases are overwhelming hospitals.

Although more than 80% of the Japanese population have received two COVID vaccine shots, only about 7% have gotten boosters.

Also on market players' minds is how Russia has massed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border, prompting protests from the U.S., Europe and other allies. Western nations say they will impose their toughest-ever sanctions on Russian businesses and individuals if Moscow invades Ukraine.

Britain’s top diplomat flew Wednesday to Moscow, seeking to defuse tensions raised by Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine and warning that an invasion would bring “massive consequences for all involved.”

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.92% on Thursday, down from 1.95%, the highest it’s been since before the pandemic began.

Investors are awaiting the release of the U.S. Labor Department’s report on inflation for January. Economists are forecasting that consumer prices rose 7.3%, a four-decade high.

An unexpectedly smaller rise in prices in Thursday's data release could signal inflation easing and could support markets, though a bigger increase would weigh on stocks since it would up pressure on the U.S. Federal Reserve to move more quickly to raise interest rates to fight inflation.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 38 cents to $90.04 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It rose 30 cents to $89.66 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 33 cents to $91.88 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 115.60 Japanese yen from 115.52 yen. The euro cost $1.1431, up from $1.1427.


7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market

Large-cap stocks are foundational elements of every portfolio. These steady performers may not excite growth investors in the midst of a bull market. However, in periods of volatility, large-cap stocks act as a port in the storm.

Large-cap stocks offer investors some important benefits. First, by definition large-cap stocks are companies that have a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. This is an indication that the company has a mature business that carries less risk of having a significant downturn in business during economic downturns.

Second, large-cap stocks frequently pay dividends. These dividends offset the relatively slower growth in the company’s stock price and can lead to an impressive comprehensive total return. In several cases these companies have increased their dividends over a long period of time making them members of the Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings club.

Large-cap stocks also give investors access to a significant amount of financial data. This makes it easy for investors to conduct their due diligence and understand how profitable an investment is likely to be.

In this special presentation, we’re giving you a look at seven large-cap stocks that have a bullish outlook at a time when the market is likely to remain volatile.



View the "7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.