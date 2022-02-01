S&P 500   4,515.55
DOW   35,131.86
QQQ   363.05
Biden to meet Qatar leader as Europe energy crisis looms
Europe storms: Ships collide off Dutch coast; crew evacuated
Stocks rise, still on pace for worst month since March 2020
US gives full approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Exxon restructures divisions and packs up for Houston
Mexico's economy enters technical recession
Stocks end higher, still log worst month since March 2020
S&P 500   4,515.55
DOW   35,131.86
QQQ   363.05
Biden to meet Qatar leader as Europe energy crisis looms
Europe storms: Ships collide off Dutch coast; crew evacuated
Stocks rise, still on pace for worst month since March 2020
US gives full approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Exxon restructures divisions and packs up for Houston
Mexico's economy enters technical recession
Stocks end higher, still log worst month since March 2020
S&P 500   4,515.55
DOW   35,131.86
QQQ   363.05
Biden to meet Qatar leader as Europe energy crisis looms
Europe storms: Ships collide off Dutch coast; crew evacuated
Stocks rise, still on pace for worst month since March 2020
US gives full approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Exxon restructures divisions and packs up for Houston
Mexico's economy enters technical recession
Stocks end higher, still log worst month since March 2020
S&P 500   4,515.55
DOW   35,131.86
QQQ   363.05
Biden to meet Qatar leader as Europe energy crisis looms
Europe storms: Ships collide off Dutch coast; crew evacuated
Stocks rise, still on pace for worst month since March 2020
US gives full approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Exxon restructures divisions and packs up for Houston
Mexico's economy enters technical recession
Stocks end higher, still log worst month since March 2020

Global shares up; many Asian markets closed for holiday

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 | Yuri Kageyama, AP Business Writer


A man looks at an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Asian shares gained Tuesday, mirroring broad overnight gains on Wall Street, while trading in China and most other regional markets was closed for Lunar New Year holidays. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares rose Tuesday, mirroring broad overnight gains on Wall Street, while many markets in China and elsewhere in Asia were closed for Lunar New Year holidays.

France's CAC 40 jumped 1.2% in early trading to 7,081.90, while Germany's DAX surged 1.3% to 15,669.47. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.9% to 7,528.54. The future for the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up nearly 0.1%. The S&P 500 future inched up less than 0.1%.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 climbed 0.3% to 27,078.48. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5% to 7,006.00.

Sony Corp. stock finished 0.4% higher after it announced its acquisition of Bungie Inc., an independent game publisher based in Bellevue, Washington. Sony Interactive Entertainment is spending $3.6 billion to buy Bungie, the original developer of Xbox-owned Halo. The move escalates the game console competition between Sony's PlayStation and Microsoft Corp.'s Xbox.

Wall Street closed a tumultuous January wracked by worries that interest-rate hikes will make everything in markets more challenging. Shares closed higher on Monday but still logged their worst monthly loss since the early days of the pandemic.

The S&P 500 came back from an early dip to close 1.9% higher at 4,515.55. Even so, the benchmark index fell 5.3% in January, its worst month since falling 12.5% in March 2020, when it plunged after the pandemic suddenly shut down the global economy.

The Dow industrials gained 1.2% to 35,131.86. The Nasdaq jumped 3.4% to 14,239.88. Both also ended in the red for January, with the Dow shedding 3.3% and the Nasdaq losing 9%.

The Federal Reserve is about to start withdrawing the tremendous stimulus it’s pumped into the economy and markets since the pandemic began in 2020. Ultra-low rates and other stimulus helped markets recover from the initial shock of the coronavirus pandemic, and then supported stunning gains.

Investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin raising interest rates in March to fight inflation. But markets have gyrated amid uncertainty about how sharply and how quickly the Fed will move.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost 11 cents to $88.04 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.33 to $88.15 per barrel on Monday. Brent crude, the international standard, rose $1.18 to $91.21 per barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar fell to 114.82 Japanese yen from 115.13 yen. The euro cost $1.1259, up from $1.1236.


7 Cyclical Stocks That Make Sense In a Volatile Market

Despite many predictions of an imminent, and possibly severe, market correction, 2021 has been a great year for investors. And that’s particularly true for investors who invested in cyclical stocks. This group of stocks was hit hard as the economy ground to a halt. This makes sense because cyclical stocks move in the direction of the broader economy.

But that’s also why, almost immediately, many of these stocks began to come back. And with the economy reopening, these stocks continue to show strength.

Cyclical stocks are commonly dividend into companies that manufacture durable goods, non-durable goods, or deliver services. At any given time, one or more of these sectors has outperformed others. But for the most part investors that bought into cyclical stocks continue to be rewarded.

In this presentation, we’ll take a look at seven cyclical stocks that are proving to be resilient even as the market continues to baffle even the most experienced investors.

View the "7 Cyclical Stocks That Make Sense In a Volatile Market".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.