Global stock markets edge up on US stimulus hopes

People wearing face masks walk past a electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at the Hong Kong Exchange Square, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Asian stock markets are lower after Wall Street hit a new high on optimism about economic stimulus and coronavirus vaccine development despite a spike in U.S. unemployment claims. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Exchange Square, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Asian stock markets are lower after Wall Street hit a new high on optimism about economic stimulus and coronavirus vaccine development despite a spike in U.S. unemployment claims. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Asian stock markets are lower after Wall Street hit a new high on optimism about economic stimulus and coronavirus vaccine development despite a spike in U.S. unemployment claims. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Asian stock markets are lower after Wall Street hit a new high on optimism about economic stimulus and coronavirus vaccine development despite a spike in U.S. unemployment claims. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and U.S. futures mostly edged higher Friday on optimism over economic stimulus and coronavirus vaccine development despite a spike in U.S. unemployment claims.
Though some markets in Asia closed slightly lower, European indexes were up and Wall Street appeared set to post small gains on the open.
That would set the S&P 500 index on track for a fourth day of gains. Investors hope for progress in Washington toward a new economic aid package while the government reported the highest level of new jobless claims in three months.
Market action suggested investors see “bad data is good news” for progress toward a stimulus deal, Mizuho Bank said in a report.
Also Friday, Japan's central bank extended an emergency loan program by six months and left monetary policy unchanged, as expected.
In Europe, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.3% to 6,567 while the DAX in Frankfurt gained 0.3% to 13,712. The CAC 40 in France edged up almost 0.1% to 5,552.
The future for the S&P 500 was up 0.1% and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by less than 0.1%.
In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3% to 3,394.90 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo sank 0.2% to 26,763.39. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed 0.7% to 26,498.60.
The Kospi in Seoul gained less than 0.1% to 2,772.18 while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 sank 1.2% to 6,675.50.
India's Sensex was off less than 0.1% at 46,889.23. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets retreated.
Investors have been waiting since before the American presidential election on Nov. 3 for U.S. lawmakers to agree on new aid to replace unemployment benefits that are expiring. That loss in income undercuts consumer spending that powers the biggest global economy and demand for imports from Asian and other suppliers.
The Labor Department reported the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to 885,000 last week, the highest level since September.
Progress in developing and distributing coronavirus vaccines has helped buoy optimism that the U.S. economy might start to recover next year.
Democrats and Republicans in Congress are locked in a fight divided by party lines over the size and scope of an aid package at a time when the economy is showing fresh signs of stalling due to pressure from the pandemic.
Investors received more encouragement from the Federal Reserve, which helped shore up the markets early in the pandemic.
The central bank has again pledged to keep buying bonds until the economy makes substantial progress. Still, the Fed has said it can only do so much to tide over the economy and that more financial support from Washington is critical for a continued recovery.
In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 1 cent to $48.35 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It rose 54 cents on Thursday to $48.36. Brent crude, the price standard for international oils, declined 9 cents to $51.41 per barrel in London. The contract rose 42 cents the previous session to $51.50.
The dollar rose to 103.30 yen from Thursday's 103.11 yen. The euro edged down to $1.2261 from $1.2264.
7 Gold Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Changes Its Mind
Just when investors thought that the price of gold couldn’t go any higher, the Federal Reserve added fuel to the fire. On July 29, the Fed said there was not sufficient evidence of an economic recovery to warrant changing their current policies.
Not only does that mean that interest rates will stay at or nor zero, but that the Fed may initiate other actions as well. In his statement after the Fed meeting, chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed was “not even thinking about thinking about raising rates.”
And while the novel coronavirus was certainly a factor, it’s not the only factor. The Fed is looking intently at the collateral damage from the lockdown measures in March and April. Over 14 million Americans who had jobs in February are unemployed. And many of those jobs will not be coming back.
This is creating the perfect scenario for gold and gold stocks. The price of gold has surged over 25% in 2020. At the time of this writing, it sits at $1,953 per ounce. Of course as soon as gold starts to near $2,000 the cries that the rally is over begin.
Are they right again? Maybe, but I’m a little skeptical. Gold always climbs during times of uncertainty. That’s true today more than ever. We’re months away from a presidential election. We’re learning how to live with a novel virus for which there is no vaccine. We have social unrest that has turned into riots in many major cities.
With that in mind, here are seven of the best gold stocks that you can invest in right now.
View the "7 Gold Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Changes Its Mind".