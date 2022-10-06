S&P 500   3,783.28
5 Tips I Wish I Knew Before Starting My Business
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
WTO predicts trade growth to slow next year amid crises
Stocks slump as Wall Street's big rally fades, yields rise
Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don't Want to Hear
5 Tips I Wish I Knew Before Starting My Business
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
WTO predicts trade growth to slow next year amid crises
Stocks slump as Wall Street's big rally fades, yields rise
Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don't Want to Hear
5 Tips I Wish I Knew Before Starting My Business
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
WTO predicts trade growth to slow next year amid crises
Stocks slump as Wall Street's big rally fades, yields rise
Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don't Want to Hear
5 Tips I Wish I Knew Before Starting My Business
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
WTO predicts trade growth to slow next year amid crises
Stocks slump as Wall Street's big rally fades, yields rise
Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don't Want to Hear

Global stocks higher after strong US hiring, OPEC oil cuts

Thu., October 6, 2022 | Joe Mcdonald, AP Business Writer

A currency trader walks by the screen showing the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Asian stocks were mixed Thursday after strong U.S. hiring dampened hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off plans for interest rate hikes and the OPEC group of oil exporters agreed to output cuts to shore up prices. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets advanced Thursday after strong U.S. hiring dampened hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off plans for interest rate hikes and the OPEC group of oil exporters agreed to output cuts to shore up prices.

London, Frankfurt and Tokyo gained. Hong Kong declined. Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.

Oil prices rose. The euro edged higher but stayed below $1.

Wall Street futures edged lower after U.S. stocks fell Wednesday following a report by payroll processor ADP that employers added 208,000 jobs in September. That showed parts of the economy are still strong, giving ammunition to Fed officials who say more rate hikes are needed to cool inflation that is at a four-decade high.

“The economy is too strong for the Fed to pivot. The strong start to October is over,” said Edward Moya of Oanda in a report.

In early trading, London's FTSE 100 was up less than 0.1% at 7,059.11. The DAX in Frankfurt gained 0.7% to 12,610.37 and the CAC 40 in Paris added 0.4% to 6,006.97.

On Wall Street, the future for the benchmark S&P 500 index was down 0.2%. That for the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.1%.

In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 rose 0.7% to 27,311.30 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.4% to 18,012.15.

The Kospi in Seoul surged 1% to 2,237.86 while Sydney's S&P ASX 200 loss less than 0.1% to 6,817.50.

New Zealand declined while Southeast Asian markets gained.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 lost 0.2%. The benchmark was coming off its strongest two-day rally in 2 1/2 years.

The Dow slipped 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite slid 0.2%.

Investors hope data that show the economy weakening will persuade the Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia to ease off rate hikes. They worry aggressive action to cool inflation might tip the global economy into recession, but forecasters say hopes central bankers will relent might be premature.


Wall Street is waiting for corporate results that will show how inflation is affecting businesses and consumers' willingness to spend.

Fed officials say they are determined to keep raising interest rates and hold them at an elevated level until it is clear inflation has subsided.

Traders get another update on U.S. employment when the government releases its official jobs count on Friday.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 74 cents to $88.50 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

It gained $1.24 on Wednesday to $87.76 per barrel after energy ministers from Saudi Arabia and other members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to production cuts to shore up sagging prices.

Oil surged to above $110 per barrel following Russia's February attack on Ukraine but has fallen back. The decision to support prices might help Moscow maintain its income once Europe's decision to cut purchases of Russian crude as punishment for the war on Ukraine takes effect in December.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre accused OPEC of “aligning with Russia.”

Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, added 88 cents per barrel to $94.25 in London. It advanced $1.57 the previous session to $93.37.

The dollar rose to 144.63 yen from Wednesday's 144.49 yen. The euro gained to 98.96 cents from 98.94 cents.

7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away.  But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the Stocks Here .

