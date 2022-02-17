S&P 500   4,475.01
DOW   34,934.27
QQQ   356.04
Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
European companies' Russian ties could make sanctions tough
US stocks move lower, cooling off a day after broad rally
Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
Jury rejects Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against New York Times
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   4,475.01
DOW   34,934.27
QQQ   356.04
Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
European companies' Russian ties could make sanctions tough
US stocks move lower, cooling off a day after broad rally
Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
Jury rejects Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against New York Times
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   4,475.01
DOW   34,934.27
QQQ   356.04
Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
European companies' Russian ties could make sanctions tough
US stocks move lower, cooling off a day after broad rally
Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
Jury rejects Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against New York Times
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   4,475.01
DOW   34,934.27
QQQ   356.04
Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
European companies' Russian ties could make sanctions tough
US stocks move lower, cooling off a day after broad rally
Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
Jury rejects Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against New York Times
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Global stocks lower after Fed gives no details of rate hikes

Thursday, February 17, 2022 | Joe Mcdonald, AP Business Writer


Masked pedestrians move past a monitor showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index, at a securities firm in Tokyo, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Thursday after Federal Reserve policymakers indicated they are leaning toward more decisive action on inflation but set no firm targets. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures were mixed Thursday after Federal Reserve policymakers indicated they are leaning toward more decisive action on inflation but set no firm targets.

London and Tokyo declined while Shanghai and Frankfurt advanced.

Wall Street closed mixed Wednesday after notes from the latest Fed meeting showed officials suggested a faster pace of interest rate hikes “would likely be warranted.”

The minutes “showed a lack of clear commitments on the size of rate hikes and balance sheet reduction,” Yeap Jun Rong of IG said in a report. That suggests the Fed’s attitude might be “less hawkish than previously thought.”

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London lost 0.2% to 7,590.34 and Frankfurt's DAX advanced 0.2% to 15,397.44. The CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.4% to 6,991.50.

On Wall Street, futures for the benchmark S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were off 0.3%.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 gained 0.1% while the Dow slipped 0.2%. The Nasdaq composite lost 0.1%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained less than 0.1% to 3,468.04 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong declined 0.3% to 24,792.77.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.8% to 27,232.87 gave up 0.8% to 27,232.87 after January exports rose by 9.6% over a year earlier, well below expectations.

The Kospi in Seoul advanced 1% to 2,755.56 after the government reported the economy added 1.1 million jobs in January and the unemployment rate edged lower.

Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added 0.2% to 7,296.20 and India's Sensex advanced 0.1% to 58,075.98.

New Zealand and Singapore rose while Jakarta retreated.

Investors are trying to figure out how stock prices will react as the Fed and other central banks prepare to withdraw economic stimulus to cool inflation.

According to the Fed’s notes, officials agreed at their January meeting that faster rate hikes would be needed “if inflation does not move down” as the central bank’s policymaking committee expects.

As recently as December, Fed officials forecast inflation would fall to 2.6% from a four-decade high of 5.8%. Most analysts expect Fed officials to raise that forecast at their next meeting in March.

On Monday, James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, repeated his call for the Fed to take the aggressive step of raising its benchmark short-term rate by a full percentage point by July 1. Esther George, president of the Kansas City Fed, expressed support for a more gradual approach. Mary Daly of the San Francisco Fed declined to commit herself to more than a modest hike next month.

Rising prices have prompted concern consumers might pull back on spending.

Despite that, the government reported Wednesday that January retail sales surged 3.8%. That compares with the previous month's decline of 2.5%.

Investors also are watching the potential for a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Markets rallied Tuesday after Moscow said it removed some troops near the Ukraine border, but Western officials expressed doubt about that.

Russia is one of the biggest oil producers. Any military action that disrupts supplies would jolt prices and global industry.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude fell 81 cents to $92.85 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $1.59 to $93.66 on Wednesday. Brent crude, used as the price basis for international oils, sank 70 cents to $94.11 per barrel in London. It rose $1.53 the previous session to $94.81.

The dollar declined to 115.09 yen from Wednesday's 115.41 yen. The euro slipped to $1.1368 from $1.1391.


7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market

Large-cap stocks are foundational elements of every portfolio. These steady performers may not excite growth investors in the midst of a bull market. However, in periods of volatility, large-cap stocks act as a port in the storm.

Large-cap stocks offer investors some important benefits. First, by definition large-cap stocks are companies that have a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. This is an indication that the company has a mature business that carries less risk of having a significant downturn in business during economic downturns.

Second, large-cap stocks frequently pay dividends. These dividends offset the relatively slower growth in the company’s stock price and can lead to an impressive comprehensive total return. In several cases these companies have increased their dividends over a long period of time making them members of the Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings club.

Large-cap stocks also give investors access to a significant amount of financial data. This makes it easy for investors to conduct their due diligence and understand how profitable an investment is likely to be.

In this special presentation, we’re giving you a look at seven large-cap stocks that have a bullish outlook at a time when the market is likely to remain volatile.



View the "7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.