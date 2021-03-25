GM expands board to 13 with Meg Whitman and NBA's Mark Tatum

Meg Whitman
In this Nov. 2, 2015, file photo, Meg Whitman is interviewed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. General Motors expanded its board of directors to 13, appointing former Hewlett-Packard chief Whitman and NBA executive Mark Tatum effective Thursday, March 25, 2021. Seven of GM’s directors are now women, including board chair and Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra, who in 2014 became the first woman to lead a major U.S. automaker. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors said Thursday that it has expanded its board to 13 members and appointed former Hewlett-Packard chief Meg Whitman and NBA executive Mark Tatum as directors.

The 64-year-old Whitman, who also previously led eBay and the short-lived video app Quibi, joins GM at a time when the 112-year-old company is refashioning itself as a maker of electric vehicles, rather than big pickups with gas-powered combustion engines.

Tatum, 51, is the Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer of the National Basketball Association. Tatum’s father was born in Jamaica and his mother is Vietnamese. He was born in Vietnam and raised in Brooklyn.

Seven of GM’s directors are women, including Chair and CEO Mary Barra, who in 2014 became the first woman to lead a major U.S. automaker.

There has been an acknowledgment in the U.S. and abroad that white men are overrepresented on the boards of major corporations.

Last year, California became the first state to mandate minimum representation of minorities on the boards of publicly traded companies based there.

In its 2020 report, global recruiting firm Spencer Stuart says among S&P 500 companies, 47% of independent directors are now women, up from 21% in 2010.

In Britain, women now hold more than a third of the seats on the boards of the country's biggest companies, meeting a government target set five years ago, an independent panel reported last month. Women hold 43.8% of the board seats at companies in France’s 40 biggest publicly traded companies, the U.K. panel said. The corresponding number for Norway is 39.5%, Sweden 37.3% and Italy 36.5%.

Earlier this year, Germany’s Cabinet approved legislation that will require large companies to put at least one woman on their management boards.

