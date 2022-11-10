GM recalls 340K big SUVs; daytime running lights can stay on





DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running lights may not shut off when the regular headlights are on.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents poste on its website Thursday that having both lights on at the same time could cause glare for oncoming drivers, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers certain 2021 Chevrolet Tahoes and Suburbans, as well as some GMC Yukons and Cadillac Escalades.

GM says it has no reports of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will update software that controls the lights. Owners will be notified by mail starting Dec. 19.

Small-cap stocks are a class of equities that can significantly impact a growth portfolio. There are a couple of reasons for this.

First, in bull markets, small-cap stocks tend to outperform the broader market because investors have a larger appetite for risk. Second, small-cap stocks are historically an indicator of investor sentiment turning from bearish to bullish (and vice versa). This rewards investors who stay invested in these stocks.

Of course, that risk works both ways. In a market correction and/or bear market, small-cap stocks can drop significantly more than mid- or large-cap stocks. That's the challenge for investors, but one that can be managed when you look for small-cap stocks that are leaning into market trends.

That's the focus of this special presentation. It focuses on seven small-cap stocks well-positioned for market trends likely to stick around through 2023.

View the Stocks Here .