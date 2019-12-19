S&P 500   3,202.65 (+0.36%)
DOW   28,338.15 (+0.35%)
QQQ   210.52 (+0.46%)
AAPL   279.15 (-0.21%)
FB   205.16 (+1.31%)
MSFT   155.17 (+0.52%)
GOOGL   1,355.04 (+0.23%)
AMZN   1,788.08 (+0.23%)
CGC   20.30 (+2.89%)
NVDA   234.44 (+2.15%)
MU   54.82 (+3.36%)
BABA   210.48 (+0.23%)
TSLA   403.85 (+2.72%)
T   38.85 (+0.28%)
AMD   42.90 (+1.42%)
ACB   2.34 (+6.86%)
F   9.43 (-1.15%)
NFLX   331.54 (+3.35%)
BAC   35.09 (-0.06%)
GILD   65.50 (-0.27%)
DIS   145.71 (-0.38%)
S&P 500   3,202.65 (+0.36%)
DOW   28,338.15 (+0.35%)
QQQ   210.52 (+0.46%)
AAPL   279.15 (-0.21%)
FB   205.16 (+1.31%)
MSFT   155.17 (+0.52%)
GOOGL   1,355.04 (+0.23%)
AMZN   1,788.08 (+0.23%)
CGC   20.30 (+2.89%)
NVDA   234.44 (+2.15%)
MU   54.82 (+3.36%)
BABA   210.48 (+0.23%)
TSLA   403.85 (+2.72%)
T   38.85 (+0.28%)
AMD   42.90 (+1.42%)
ACB   2.34 (+6.86%)
F   9.43 (-1.15%)
NFLX   331.54 (+3.35%)
BAC   35.09 (-0.06%)
GILD   65.50 (-0.27%)
DIS   145.71 (-0.38%)
S&P 500   3,202.65 (+0.36%)
DOW   28,338.15 (+0.35%)
QQQ   210.52 (+0.46%)
AAPL   279.15 (-0.21%)
FB   205.16 (+1.31%)
MSFT   155.17 (+0.52%)
GOOGL   1,355.04 (+0.23%)
AMZN   1,788.08 (+0.23%)
CGC   20.30 (+2.89%)
NVDA   234.44 (+2.15%)
MU   54.82 (+3.36%)
BABA   210.48 (+0.23%)
TSLA   403.85 (+2.72%)
T   38.85 (+0.28%)
AMD   42.90 (+1.42%)
ACB   2.34 (+6.86%)
F   9.43 (-1.15%)
NFLX   331.54 (+3.35%)
BAC   35.09 (-0.06%)
GILD   65.50 (-0.27%)
DIS   145.71 (-0.38%)
S&P 500   3,202.65 (+0.36%)
DOW   28,338.15 (+0.35%)
QQQ   210.52 (+0.46%)
AAPL   279.15 (-0.21%)
FB   205.16 (+1.31%)
MSFT   155.17 (+0.52%)
GOOGL   1,355.04 (+0.23%)
AMZN   1,788.08 (+0.23%)
CGC   20.30 (+2.89%)
NVDA   234.44 (+2.15%)
MU   54.82 (+3.36%)
BABA   210.48 (+0.23%)
TSLA   403.85 (+2.72%)
T   38.85 (+0.28%)
AMD   42.90 (+1.42%)
ACB   2.34 (+6.86%)
F   9.43 (-1.15%)
NFLX   331.54 (+3.35%)
BAC   35.09 (-0.06%)
GILD   65.50 (-0.27%)
DIS   145.71 (-0.38%)
Log in

GM recalls 814K pickups, cars to fix brake, battery problems

Posted on Thursday, December 19th, 2019 By The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 814,000 pickup trucks and cars in the U.S. to fix problems with electronic brake controls and battery cables.

The first recall covers nearly 464,000 Cadillac CT6 sedans and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks from 2019. The company says in government documents that a software error can disable the electronic stability control and antilock brake systems. T hat can increase the risk of a crash.

Dealers will reprogram the brake computer starting Jan. 27, according to documents posted Thursday on the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

The second recall covers over 350,000 2019 and 2020 Silverado and Sierra 1500 pickups. A cable connecting the battery and alternator may have too much glue on it. That can interrupt the electrical connection and possibly cause the trucks to stall or even catch fire. Starting Jan. 27, dealers will inspect the cables and clean the connectors if needed.

The documents in both cases don't mention any crashes, fires or injuries.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
General Motors (GM)$37.21-0.3%4.08%5.69Buy$47.25

More on MarketBeat
20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio
10 Made in America Stocks to Own10 Made in America Stocks to Own
15 Stocks that Insiders Love15 Stocks that Insiders Love
12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now
7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now
12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning
8 Retail Stocks to Own For the Long Haul8 Retail Stocks to Own For the Long Haul


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:


Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel