GM to add 3,000 tech jobs to develop vehicles and software

This Jan. 27, 2020 file photo shows the General Motors logo in Hamtramck, Mich. On Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, General Motors says it will hire 3,000 more technical workers by early 2021 to help with virtual product testing and to develop software as a service. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors says it will hire 3,000 more technical workers by early next year to help with virtual product testing and to develop software as a service.
The automaker says it will offer more remote work opportunities to develop electric and autonomous vehicles.
GM wants to hire electrical system and infotainment software engineers as well as developers for Java, Android, iOS and other platforms. The company says it wants to increase diversity with the new hires to build on its existing software expertise.
Spokesman Stuart Fowle says most of the jobs will be at GM's Technical Center in the Detroit suburb of Warren, Michigan. Others will be at GM data and technical centers in Phoenix; Austin, Texas; Oshawa, Ontario; and Atlanta. He says 500 to 1,000 will be remote workers.
The company says the jobs will be filled before March 30.
The jobs will support adding electrical capacity to support vehicle safety, infotainment and connectivity, connectivity innovations as well as over-the-internet vehicle software updates.
GM CEO Mary Barra has promised an “ all-electric future,” with 20 electric models that it plans to sell worldwide by 2023. The company says one of those will be an SUV based on the Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle, with production starting next summer.
