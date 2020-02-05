S&P 500   3,334.60 (+1.12%)
DOW   29,265.13 (+1.59%)
QQQ   228.61 (+0.50%)
AAPL   321.89 (+0.95%)
FB   210.09 (+0.12%)
MSFT   180.73 (+0.33%)
GOOGL   1,445.43 (+0.00%)
AMZN   2,052.17 (+0.12%)
CGC   21.73 (-2.73%)
NVDA   251.41 (+1.73%)
BABA   220.00 (-1.29%)
MU   56.96 (+2.61%)
GE   12.81 (+1.83%)
TSLA   738.99 (-16.69%)
AMD   49.76 (+0.63%)
T   37.70 (+0.16%)
F   8.32 (-9.47%)
NFLX   370.25 (+0.34%)
BAC   34.69 (+3.18%)
DIS   141.89 (-1.96%)
GILD   65.87 (-2.28%)
S&P 500   3,334.60 (+1.12%)
DOW   29,265.13 (+1.59%)
QQQ   228.61 (+0.50%)
AAPL   321.89 (+0.95%)
FB   210.09 (+0.12%)
MSFT   180.73 (+0.33%)
GOOGL   1,445.43 (+0.00%)
AMZN   2,052.17 (+0.12%)
CGC   21.73 (-2.73%)
NVDA   251.41 (+1.73%)
BABA   220.00 (-1.29%)
MU   56.96 (+2.61%)
GE   12.81 (+1.83%)
TSLA   738.99 (-16.69%)
AMD   49.76 (+0.63%)
T   37.70 (+0.16%)
F   8.32 (-9.47%)
NFLX   370.25 (+0.34%)
BAC   34.69 (+3.18%)
DIS   141.89 (-1.96%)
GILD   65.87 (-2.28%)
S&P 500   3,334.60 (+1.12%)
DOW   29,265.13 (+1.59%)
QQQ   228.61 (+0.50%)
AAPL   321.89 (+0.95%)
FB   210.09 (+0.12%)
MSFT   180.73 (+0.33%)
GOOGL   1,445.43 (+0.00%)
AMZN   2,052.17 (+0.12%)
CGC   21.73 (-2.73%)
NVDA   251.41 (+1.73%)
BABA   220.00 (-1.29%)
MU   56.96 (+2.61%)
GE   12.81 (+1.83%)
TSLA   738.99 (-16.69%)
AMD   49.76 (+0.63%)
T   37.70 (+0.16%)
F   8.32 (-9.47%)
NFLX   370.25 (+0.34%)
BAC   34.69 (+3.18%)
DIS   141.89 (-1.96%)
GILD   65.87 (-2.28%)
S&P 500   3,334.60 (+1.12%)
DOW   29,265.13 (+1.59%)
QQQ   228.61 (+0.50%)
AAPL   321.89 (+0.95%)
FB   210.09 (+0.12%)
MSFT   180.73 (+0.33%)
GOOGL   1,445.43 (+0.00%)
AMZN   2,052.17 (+0.12%)
CGC   21.73 (-2.73%)
NVDA   251.41 (+1.73%)
BABA   220.00 (-1.29%)
MU   56.96 (+2.61%)
GE   12.81 (+1.83%)
TSLA   738.99 (-16.69%)
AMD   49.76 (+0.63%)
T   37.70 (+0.16%)
F   8.32 (-9.47%)
NFLX   370.25 (+0.34%)
BAC   34.69 (+3.18%)
DIS   141.89 (-1.96%)
GILD   65.87 (-2.28%)
Log in

GM turns full-year profit despite strike, slumping sales

Posted on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 By Tom Krisher, AP Auto Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Despite a 40-day strike by factory workers and slumping sales in the U.S. and China, General Motors still made money last year.

The company posted a $6.58 billion profit for the year, but that was down almost 17% from 2018.

GM couldn't avoid red ink the fourth quarter, though. The automaker lost $232 million, or 16 cents per share, largely because most of the strike by the United Auto Workers union happened during the quarter.

Excluding one-time items for employee separations and the sale of a Chinese joint venture, GM made 5 cents per share, soundly beating Wall Street estimates. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a profit of 1 cent per share.

Revenue for the quarter was $30.8 billion, down almost 20% from a year ago. That fell short of Wall Street estimates of $31.2 billion.

The company still made $8.2 billion in North America for the full year, so about 47,000 U.S. factory workers will get $8,000 profit-sharing checks this month. That's down from $10,750 in 2018.

GM said the strike, which ran from Sept. 16 through Oct. 25, cost the company sales of 191,000 vehicles and cut quarterly pretax earnings by $1.39 per share. For the full year, the strike cost GM $1.89 per share, the company said.

The bitter strike paralyzed GM's U.S. factories and cut production in the U.S. and Canada before it was settled.

The company expects pretax earnings of $5.75 to $6.25 per share this year, about flat with 2019 when strike costs and profits from its investment in the Lyft ride-hailing company and stock warrants in France's PSA Peugeot are backed out.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
General Motors (GM)$34.82+1.3%4.37%5.67Buy$46.75
LYFT (LYFT)$48.00-4.0%N/AN/ABuy$66.21

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel