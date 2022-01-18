S&P 500   4,602.86 (-1.29%)
DOW   35,392.12 (-1.45%)
QQQ   375.48 (-1.19%)
AAPL   171.65 (-0.82%)
MSFT   308.83 (-0.44%)
FB   322.71 (-2.77%)
GOOGL   2,731.32 (-2.09%)
AMZN   3,180.76 (-1.91%)
TSLA   1,059.60 (+0.95%)
NVDA   265.77 (-1.35%)
BABA   129.39 (-1.66%)
NIO   30.74 (-0.68%)
AMD   136.07 (-0.59%)
CGC   8.26 (-1.67%)
MU   95.38 (-2.03%)
GE   103.32 (+0.16%)
T   27.01 (-0.63%)
F   24.74 (-1.79%)
DIS   152.25 (+0.20%)
PFE   53.72 (-2.24%)
AMC   19.43 (-5.54%)
ACB   5.41 (-1.81%)
BA   228.85 (+1.28%)
Going Public Series Premiere, Watch and Click-to-Invest Now on Entrepreneur.com!

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 | Entrepreneur


Click-to-Invest!

Welcome to Going Public®, the first show of its kind that allows viewers to Click-to-Invest in featured deals while they watch. Join media maven Lauren Simmons as she introduces you to companies on their journey to raise capital for their public offering. Each season Lauren will introduce you to the founders of each company, and each will make a season long pitch to the viewers for the chance to invest in their companies. Watch the first episode right now by clicking here!

The season 1 premiere opens with the introduction of two American companies. First up is Hammitt – a luxury handbag company with a 14 year commitment to quality and function with their classic leather bags and accessories. Charismatic “chief cheerleader” Tony Drockton will share with Lauren the history of this southern California company and the secret to their success. Next in the premiere is PROVEN Skincare. Co-Founders Ming Zhao and Amy Yuan whose AI-led approach to custom skincare aims to disrupt the $165 billion global skin care industry.

Meet these two companies, their founders, hear their personal stories, while host Lauren Simmons takes us on a tour of each company and discusses the risks to their continued growth. Lauren also serves as a guide to unfamiliar industry terminology to help viewers as they do their due diligence before choosing to invest.

Each week you will follow these companies as they make their pitch to the public and to you, the viewer to Click-to-Invest.

Watch the full episode above to find out more about these companies and see if you will be tempted to Click-to-Invest while you watch. For a deeper look into the companies, their founders, and to learn more about GoingPublic, check out GoingPublic.com.

New episodes stream Tuesdays on Entrepreneur.com. Follow Going Public on Instagram, Facebook, Linkedin, YouTube.

Disclosures 

Hammitt Offering Circular 

PROVEN Offering Circular

TREBEL Offering Circular 

NGT Academy Offering Circular


