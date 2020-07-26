Log in

Gold price surges to record high of more than $1,926 per ounce on jitters over pandemic, economic recoveries

Posted on Sunday, July 26th, 2020 By The Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Gold price surges to record high of more than $1,926 per ounce on jitters over pandemic, economic recoveries.

