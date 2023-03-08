Goldman Sachs Sees Nearly 25% Upside for Tech Stock

Goldman Sachs just initiated coverage on Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) with a "buy" rating and $39 price target -- nearly 25% higher than yesterday's close. Though the firm acknowledged some near-term headwinds, including budget scrutiny, the analyst in coverage said the company will benefit from its enterprise business.

JNPR is up 0.3% at $31.43 at last check. The stock bounced off its 120-day moving average last week, and is nearing the $32 level, which acted as a ceiling for its mid-February rally. Over the last six months, however, the equity added 13.2%.

Coming into today, eight analysts carried a "buy" or better rating on JPNR, while 11 said "hold," and three called it a "sell." The 12-month consensus price target of $36.02 is a 14.6% premium to current levels.

Now looks like an opportune time to weigh in with options. The stock is seeing attractively priced premiums at the moment, per the security's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 23%, which sits in the low 1st percentile of its annual range.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here