Goldman Sachs Stock Boasts Scary Good Seasonality in October

S&P 500   3,781.05 (+2.79%)
DOW   30,230.72 (+2.51%)
QQQ   282.20 (+3.17%)
AAPL   145.79 (+2.34%)
MSFT   249.18 (+3.51%)
META   141.28 (+1.93%)
GOOGL   101.41 (+2.81%)
AMZN   122.16 (+5.42%)
TSLA   251.71 (+3.84%)
NVDA   129.90 (+3.82%)
NIO   16.42 (+6.00%)
BABA   83.48 (+3.77%)
AMD   68.74 (+3.98%)
T   16.08 (+1.13%)
MU   54.03 (+4.47%)
CGC   3.08 (+5.84%)
F   12.24 (+6.71%)
GE   66.88 (+5.16%)
DIS   100.50 (+3.47%)
AMC   7.13 (+3.63%)
PYPL   91.27 (+4.69%)
PFE   44.59 (+1.02%)
NFLX   239.26 (+0.09%)
S&P 500   3,781.05 (+2.79%)
DOW   30,230.72 (+2.51%)
QQQ   282.20 (+3.17%)
AAPL   145.79 (+2.34%)
MSFT   249.18 (+3.51%)
META   141.28 (+1.93%)
GOOGL   101.41 (+2.81%)
AMZN   122.16 (+5.42%)
TSLA   251.71 (+3.84%)
NVDA   129.90 (+3.82%)
NIO   16.42 (+6.00%)
BABA   83.48 (+3.77%)
AMD   68.74 (+3.98%)
T   16.08 (+1.13%)
MU   54.03 (+4.47%)
CGC   3.08 (+5.84%)
F   12.24 (+6.71%)
GE   66.88 (+5.16%)
DIS   100.50 (+3.47%)
AMC   7.13 (+3.63%)
PYPL   91.27 (+4.69%)
PFE   44.59 (+1.02%)
NFLX   239.26 (+0.09%)
S&P 500   3,781.05 (+2.79%)
DOW   30,230.72 (+2.51%)
QQQ   282.20 (+3.17%)
AAPL   145.79 (+2.34%)
MSFT   249.18 (+3.51%)
META   141.28 (+1.93%)
GOOGL   101.41 (+2.81%)
AMZN   122.16 (+5.42%)
TSLA   251.71 (+3.84%)
NVDA   129.90 (+3.82%)
NIO   16.42 (+6.00%)
BABA   83.48 (+3.77%)
AMD   68.74 (+3.98%)
T   16.08 (+1.13%)
MU   54.03 (+4.47%)
CGC   3.08 (+5.84%)
F   12.24 (+6.71%)
GE   66.88 (+5.16%)
DIS   100.50 (+3.47%)
AMC   7.13 (+3.63%)
PYPL   91.27 (+4.69%)
PFE   44.59 (+1.02%)
NFLX   239.26 (+0.09%)
S&P 500   3,781.05 (+2.79%)
DOW   30,230.72 (+2.51%)
QQQ   282.20 (+3.17%)
AAPL   145.79 (+2.34%)
MSFT   249.18 (+3.51%)
META   141.28 (+1.93%)
GOOGL   101.41 (+2.81%)
AMZN   122.16 (+5.42%)
TSLA   251.71 (+3.84%)
NVDA   129.90 (+3.82%)
NIO   16.42 (+6.00%)
BABA   83.48 (+3.77%)
AMD   68.74 (+3.98%)
T   16.08 (+1.13%)
MU   54.03 (+4.47%)
CGC   3.08 (+5.84%)
F   12.24 (+6.71%)
GE   66.88 (+5.16%)
DIS   100.50 (+3.47%)
AMC   7.13 (+3.63%)
PYPL   91.27 (+4.69%)
PFE   44.59 (+1.02%)
NFLX   239.26 (+0.09%)

Goldman Sachs Stock Boasts Scary Good Seasonality in October

Mon., October 3, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Blue-chip bank giant Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) is off to a promising start this month, last seen up 2.2% at $299.48, as the market tries to brush off some of the pain felt by Wall Street in September. The security has managed to keep some distance from its current perch and its July 14 annual low of $277.84. This is thanks to a floor at the $290 region, though it hasn't been able to break out above the $301 mark since gapping below here several weeks prior. The good news is, Goldman Sachs has seasonality on its side, and could stage a breakout this month, if history is any indication. 

gs oct 3

Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White just conducted a study highlighting the 25 best performing S&P 500 Index (SPX) stocks in October, going back 10 years. According to White's data, GS has seen positive returns during nine of these years, averaging a 4% monthly pop. This makes Goldman Sachs stock the best bank stock on the list, as well as the top performing Dow member. Should GS make a similar move this month, it would put the security just below the $312 level. 

best of october 2022

The stock could be overdue for a short-term bounce, regardless. The equity's 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 19 puts in well into "oversold" territory. 

An unwinding of pessimism among options traders could also be on the horizon. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), GS sports a 50-day put/call volume ratio of 1.14, which sits in the 99th percentile of its annual range. In other words, long puts have rarely been more popular during the past year. 

10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

Kirk McDonald shares three stocks from different industries with different market caps and explains why each is a holding in his portfolio.

Listen Now to 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.